Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
BisMan- What IRKS You The Most When You Are Driving?
Take a couple of seconds and STARE at the cover picture of this article. Do you feel the angst? The frustration? I don't know who the man is in the photo, I have no idea WHERE or WHO the photographer was, HOWEVER, I am willing to bet that the dude is not pissed off by something he is listening to on the radio! It's a clear example of an emotion that about 99.9% of us have experienced at one point or another - behind the wheel of an automobile. ( not a passenger in the front or backseat ). Lastly about the photo, that LOOK can be seen all across the country.
Don’t Miss The Bismarck Bobcats Food Drive Tomorrow Night
Well, I apologize, the title of this story should be "Don't miss the Bismarck Bobcats EVERY night!" So I'll go ahead and tell you how special tomorrow night ( Friday, February 10th ) is going to be, it's the Bobcat's annual food drive - Your chance to bring the whole family out to the V.F.W. Sports Center as the Cat's host St. Cloud Norsemen- 5:30 pm - Alongside Farmers Union Insurance.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
Bismarck Movie Premiere This Month- A Gritty Story Of Survival
I have to be honest with you, I rarely go to the theatres, BUT this is a movie I won't miss. This morning a friend and a co-worker sent this to me for a possible story and all it took was just a couple of seconds to read a short description of this movie and I was hooked. I reached out to the man who captured such drama to perfection, his name is Robert Grabow. This is his first movie - 137 minutes of hope, survival, an UNDERDOG ( no pun attended ) story that appeals to so many people, in a thousand different ways. Rob stars in 'The Year Of The Dog' - This 41-year-old spent his childhood dealing with some pretty traumatic stuff in some rural villages in Alaska - I was fascinated by the message he nailed in the movie - addiction, and survival, I know this from my own experience.
