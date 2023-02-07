Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Holiday in Panama, FloridaOscarPanama City Beach, FL
Money Matters: How Budget Woes Ruined a Beach GetawayTara Blair BallDestin, FL
The story behind Black Creek Memorial Cemetery is even scarier than the nameEvie M.Freeport, FL
espnswfl.com
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Port Panama City continues working on the dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
WJHG-TV
"We Are Suffering": Panama City Native Asks for Earthquake Donations
NC7's Victoria Scott visited a local bakery shop in Lynn Haven this morning, telling us this holiday won't make you "love" what egg-flation is doing to its prices. It's not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of this year.
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month
Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
Mysuncoast.com
Lawsuit for children’s death at mini-golf course
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of two children who were killed when a driver veered off the road into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course in 2020 are suing for wrongful death. According to court documents, driver Scott Donaldson had a seizure behind the wheel with no alcohol in...
PC roadway is being refurbished after years of sinkholes
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — The neighborhood known as the old section of Forest Park has been around since the 1950s. Panama City officials have been working on one of the subdivision’s major roads that still had all of the original utilities and drainage systems. Residents said the work is long overdue. Now that the […]
WJHG-TV
Local cheer coach makes history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach at Florida State University. Goodman began cheering at Florida State in 2010 and four years later she joined the team as the cheerleading coach. She said achieving the accomplishment was not easy.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
WJHG-TV
Rain gradually moves across the Panhandle today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. We’re tracking a band of showers and some thunderstorms moving into the far Western Panhandle this morning. It’ll encompass most of Walton and Okaloosa Counties by 9am. But we’ll likely see it slow its movement to the east. It may not be until 11am or noon before it moves toward Hwy231. And most east of Hwy231 will have to wait till the mid to late afternoon before the rains extend across NWFL. So, based on where you’re getting your day started or heading, you may need the umbrella right away or have to wait until the afternoon. Either way, go ahead and pack the rain gear.
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
Chipley Bugle
From Sheriff Kevin Crews Office
The Professional Cowboys Association held their annual Finals Rodeo this past weekend in Biloxi, MS. PCA hosts over 50 rodeos a year and is the largest association East of the Mississippi. We are proud to announce the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “Toys for Kids” Rodeo was selected as “Rodeo of...
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
A Florida doctor is facing a lawsuit in the death of two children
Two children were killed by a driver who crashed into a mini-golf course. Now the parents are filing a lawsuit against multiple parties whom they believe are at fault for their children's deaths.
Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
Reports, text messages released in Lynn Haven corruption case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of pages of documents were released to the public Tuesday night after a request from News 13 and others for access to evidence in the Lynn Haven corruption case. The documents include interviews with witnesses and suspects in the case, text messages, and investigative reports from the FBI and […]
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
