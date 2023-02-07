The acceleration of e-commerce, two-day shipping, and the rise of experiential design has prompted the evolution of traditional brick-and-mortar from the retailer’s central point of sale into an expression of the brand that adapts to customers’ habits and industry trends. Architects and designers strive to maximize brick-and-mortar’s potential through meaningful and enticing in-person experiences. Looking ahead, brands must consider the retail journey from the customers’ point of view — applying what's known about their audience and their shopping patterns, as well as their expectations of who the brand is embodied in the physical.

