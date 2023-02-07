Read full article on original website
Related
mytotalretail.com
3 Tips to Improve Your E-Commerce Marketing Strategy
What's the future of e-commerce? It's a question most retailers ask when looking at an expansive and sometimes overwhelming e-commerce landscape. E-commerce sales have grown 50 percent over the past couple years. While that number has tapered off more recently, e-commerce is a mainstay. Amazon.com is a big player in...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
mytotalretail.com
3 Consumer Trends to Shape Retailer Ad Creative
There are a lot of reasons for retailers to be super focused on deals, deals, deals. The economy is tight, inflation is up, and the first half of Q1 is typically a time for clearance pricing to make way for spring merchandise. While low prices and sales are a driver of impulse purchases, sales messages can’t be sustained forever.
mytotalretail.com
2023 Design Trends Forecast: Maximizing Brick-and-Mortar’s Utility
The acceleration of e-commerce, two-day shipping, and the rise of experiential design has prompted the evolution of traditional brick-and-mortar from the retailer’s central point of sale into an expression of the brand that adapts to customers’ habits and industry trends. Architects and designers strive to maximize brick-and-mortar’s potential through meaningful and enticing in-person experiences. Looking ahead, brands must consider the retail journey from the customers’ point of view — applying what's known about their audience and their shopping patterns, as well as their expectations of who the brand is embodied in the physical.
mytotalretail.com
5 Ways Data Analytics Can Help Retail CFOs Navigate Headwinds
Faced with the highest inflation rates in more than 40 years and macroeconomic uncertainty, retailers urgently need a comprehensive and always up-to-date view of their business. To achieve this, they need in-depth, real-time insights to effectively guide and predict financial performance — and to remain competitive. For chief financial...
Comments / 0