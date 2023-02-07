The Titans announced a series of coaching moves on Tuesday and the headline one involved promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. Kelly joined the team last year and moves up to the top of the offensive coaching staff in the wake of Todd Downing’s firing at the end of the season. During a conference call on Tuesday afternoon, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he thinks Kelly brings exactly what he was looking for on offense.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO