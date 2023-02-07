ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

prosportsextra.com

Former NFL QB Reached Out To Notre Dame About Coaching Position

Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about the Offensive Coordinator position last week. He and Head Coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact as Leftwich remains a serious candidate for the job, as per Grace Remington 247 sports. Notre Dame’s previous Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees recently...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator

The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans

Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel: Tim Kelly a “perfect fit” for us right now

The Titans announced a series of coaching moves on Tuesday and the headline one involved promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. Kelly joined the team last year and moves up to the top of the offensive coaching staff in the wake of Todd Downing’s firing at the end of the season. During a conference call on Tuesday afternoon, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he thinks Kelly brings exactly what he was looking for on offense.
NASHVILLE, TN

