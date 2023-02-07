Read full article on original website
Report: Notre Dame In Contact With Prominent NFL Coach For Offensive Coordinator Job
Despite leading the Tampa Bay offense to three top-four scoring finishes in his four seasons as offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich was fired by the Buccaneers on January 19th. The move was part of sweeping changes to the Tampa Bay coaching staff following a disappointing 8-9 regular season ...
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
prosportsextra.com
Former NFL QB Reached Out To Notre Dame About Coaching Position
Former NFL QB Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about the Offensive Coordinator position last week. He and Head Coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact as Leftwich remains a serious candidate for the job, as per Grace Remington 247 sports. Notre Dame’s previous Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees recently...
Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
One Commanders' offensive coordinator candidate is off the board
The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington. The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Packers expected to hire Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams
The Green Bay Packers appear to have found a replacement for assistant coach Jerry Gray. According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers will hire Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams to Matt LaFleur’s staff. Gray, who left for Atlanta, was the Packers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. It’s...
NFL
49ers hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator
The San Francisco 49ers have landed their next defensive coordinator. The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, whom the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31. Wilks started last...
Yardbarker
Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans
Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”
The Tennessee Titans still have a massive vacancy at offensive coordinator and one of their rumored targets, Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, has yet to take an interview for the position.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel: Tim Kelly a “perfect fit” for us right now
The Titans announced a series of coaching moves on Tuesday and the headline one involved promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. Kelly joined the team last year and moves up to the top of the offensive coaching staff in the wake of Todd Downing’s firing at the end of the season. During a conference call on Tuesday afternoon, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that he thinks Kelly brings exactly what he was looking for on offense.
Big Blue View
What’s next for Giants if Mike Kafka gets Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching job?
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is one of only two known remaining candidates for the Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching job, the other being Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Unless a mystery candidates emerges, that means there is a 50-50 chance the Giants will need a new offensive play-caller in 2023.
