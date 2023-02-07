UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO