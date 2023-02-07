Read full article on original website
Pasco suspect fired 15 shots at a man. Police are calling it attempted murder
The victim was hit twice by the gunfire.
yaktrinews.com
Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas
RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
KEPR
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting one person
PASCO, Wash. — Officers of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured a person. On Feb. 7 just before 1 p.m., officers received a report of a person who was shot in Pasco. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with an...
yaktrinews.com
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
Pasco bar fight and shooting leads to 2 accused of attempted murder
One suspect is still on the run.
Richland Names New Assistant Police Chief
Richland has a new Assistant Chief of Police. Officer joined the Richland force in 2021. Richland PD Chief Brigit Clary announced Thursday, February 9th that Officer David Neher has been named to the newly created position of Assistant Police Chief. It's part of a re-organization of the RPD. Officer Neyer...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. — One year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. The moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was working...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – January 2023
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Fiction, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement; cocktails/wine to-go; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Convergence Zone Cellars, 1339 Tapteal Drive, Suites 104/114, Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; farmers’ market wine sales. Application type: new.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
kpq.com
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
Tri-Cities shoppers can find the perfect Valentine’s gift at these pop-up markets
From pop-up markets to tried and true favorites, these gifts ideas are sure to impress.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Jail is ready for Craigen’s return
UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
yaktrinews.com
KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy
KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
yaktrinews.com
Crash on I-82 near Benton City causes rush-hour traffic delay Monday
BENTON CITY, Wash. - A crash near Benton City caused a backup in rush hour traffic Monday evening. Law enforcement and first responder agencies were at the scene of the crash that covered two lanes of eastbound traffic on I-82.
