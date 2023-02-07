ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

yaktrinews.com

Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas

RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Police arrest suspect accused of shooting one person

PASCO, Wash. — Officers of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly shot and injured a person. On Feb. 7 just before 1 p.m., officers received a report of a person who was shot in Pasco. The victim was rushed to an area hospital with an...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Names New Assistant Police Chief

Richland has a new Assistant Chief of Police. Officer joined the Richland force in 2021. Richland PD Chief Brigit Clary announced Thursday, February 9th that Officer David Neher has been named to the newly created position of Assistant Police Chief. It's part of a re-organization of the RPD. Officer Neyer...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – January 2023

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Fiction, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement; cocktails/wine to-go; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Convergence Zone Cellars, 1339 Tapteal Drive, Suites 104/114, Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; farmers’ market wine sales. Application type: new.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: missing Benton County man located

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84

Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
PENDLETON, OR
kpq.com

Fire Destroys Grant County Home

A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Jail is ready for Craigen’s return

UMATILLA COUNTY – Once-convicted killer George West Craigen is returning to Umatilla County for a new trial in the murder of Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2014 in Milton-Freewater. During his last stay there, he was found guilty of having a shiv in his cell. Sheriff Terry Rowan says the county has not yet been notified about when Craigen will return.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
yaktrinews.com

KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy

KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

