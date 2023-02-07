Vince Iwuchukwu finished with 19 points and seven rebounds — both career-highs — but they weren't enough as USC men's basketball fell at Oregon State, 61-58 on Saturday. Iwuchukwu, who played in his ninth game of the season, also played a career-high 25 minutes. The freshman forward underwent cardiac arrest during an offseason team workout in July.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO