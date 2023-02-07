ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
KRON4 News

2 reasons why Californians can expect much lower natural gas bills in February

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California's largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to market forces. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money. "After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for natural gas have dropped, resulting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

California bill proposes $2,000 for converting gas vehicles to EVs

A California bill would offer residents a rebate of up to $2,000 to convert an existing internal-combustion car or truck to an EV. Spotted by Green Car Congress, California Senate Bill 301 would establish a Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project (ZACP) with up to $2 million in annual funding for EV conversion rebates to supplement California’s existing rebates for new EV purchases and leases. To qualify, converted EVs would need a range of at least 100 miles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Propane user noticing high energy costs this winter

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — No matter how you’re heating your home this winter, you’ve probably noticed higher bills. Both propane and natural gas prices are up from last winter. What You Need To Know. Energy costs this winter are expected to be 17% higher than last year.
freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
US News and World Report

American Honda Plans Fuel-Cell Car and Hydrogen Push

American Honda is doubling down on its hydrogen strategy, and although a new CR-V-based crossover fuel-cell car with plug-in capability is coming for North America and Japan in 2024, that’s not the whole story. According to Ryan Harty, division head of CASE and energy business development at American Honda Motor in an embargoed press call February 6, the company is moving ahead on several fronts.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

Home heating oil prices have dropped from record highs

The price of home heating oil has fallen significantly, according to the Energy Information Administration. It’s down to $4.47 a gallon this week after hitting a record high of $5.93 per gallon in November. That’s a little piece of good news for some homeowners and renters — especially in...
Autoweek.com

All the Costs Involved in Owning an Electric Car

There was a time, not all that long ago, when electric vehicles seemed like they were from a distant and alien future that might never arrive. Now, just a few years later, we are living in that future, and EVs are becoming more common and more affordable every day. That...
MAINE STATE
gcaptain.com

Dominion Says $9.8 Billion Virginia Offshore Wind Farm is ‘On Track’

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Dominion Energy Inc D.N executives said on Wednesday that the electric utility’s $9.8 billion offshore Virginia wind farm is on track and on budget, having recently entered a critical phase of the environmental review process. The roughly month-long crucial public comment period...
VIRGINIA STATE
Truth About Cars

J.D. Power Survey Suggests Public EV Charging Getting Worse

Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations.

