ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BJ Ojulari projected as a 2nd-round pick by latest ESPN mock draft

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGjx9_0kfjvRXP00

As we enter draft season, edge rusher BJ Ojulari seems to be universally considered LSU’s top prospect and the program’s best shot at having a player hear their name called during the first night of the 2023 NFL draft.

A lot of mocks have shown Ojulari coming off the board late in the first, potentially with the last pick, this latest mock from ESPN’s Matt Miller has Ojulari falling out of the first round — which is just 31 picks this year after Miami’s first-round pick was stripped due to tampering.

Instead, he has Ojulari going to the Los Angeles Rams early in the second with the 36th overall pick.

Positional value comes into play here, and with no left tackle of value on the board, the front office pivots to pass-rusher. Ojulari (6-3, 250 pounds) had 12.5 sacks the past two seasons while playing off the edge of the LSU defense and wearing the famed No. 18 jersey awarded to a team leader.

The Rams never really found a replacement at the edge in 2022 after losing Von Miller in free agency, and Ojulari could provide the answer. Taking him here would be good value, to boot.

As Miller mentions, Ojulari was a leader both on and off the field for the Tigers this season. His production dipped a bit in 2022 due to the emergence of true freshman Harold Perkins, but Ojulari played a key role as part of a tough LSU front seven this season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. ran how fast?

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is a massive young man, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He showed flashes of his ability this past fall, registering 19 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks. Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from really breaking out, but the results of his just scratching the surface of his potential have many Buckeyes and fans expecting Hall to have a massive third season.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 7-round Patriots 2023 mock draft 3.0

The New England Patriots enter the 2023 NFL draft with the 14th overall pick and plenty of holes to fill. This is about the time when I begin switching my mock drafts from a “what they should do” to a “what they will likely do” perspective. These may not be the sexiest of picks, but they’re likely what the team will go for based off where they’re selected and the measurables, if it’s a need or the more-than-occasional lesser known prospect.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy