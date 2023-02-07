ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jeong Yeong Lee expected that split call that left him unsatisfied

By Matt Erickson, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Jeong Yeong Lee beat Yi Zha with a split decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 218 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Lee, who won the “Road to the UFC” featherweight tournament.

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha

Result: Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) – to win “Road to UFC” featherweight tournament

Updated records: Lee (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Zha (21-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Zha landed five takedowns the fight, but two of the three judges had two of the three rounds for Lee.

Lee on the fight's key moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaO7D_0kfjvIq600
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: (R-L) JeongYeong Lee of South Korea punches Yi Zha of China in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I was expecting a split decision. I’m glad I won the fight. Next time, I’ll make sure to win without any split decision. I’m not so satisfied with my fight tonight.”

Lee on making it to the UFC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8vGT_0kfjvIq600
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Yi Zha of China kicks JeongYeong Lee of South Korea in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“From now on, for the next fight and the next fight, it will be tougher high-level fighters. I need to train more systemically and in an improved way so I can improve myself in the future.”

Lee on what he wants next

“I’m not even halfway to my full potential. It’s hard to say the highest level (I could get to), but I think I can be an actual champion – the first (male) Asian champion – and I think I can do that.”

To hear more from Lee, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 218.

