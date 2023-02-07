Sung Hyun Park: Jet lag the culprit for longer-than-wanted submission win
LAS VEGAS – Sung Hyun Park beat Seung Guk Choi with a third-round submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 218 in Las Vegas.
Take a look inside the fight with Park, who won the “Road to the UFC” flyweight tournament.
Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park
Result: Sung Hyun Park def. Seung Guk Choi via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 3:11 – to win “Road to UFC” flyweight tournament
Updated records: Park (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Choi (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Key stat: Park has finished all seven of his fights since a decision win in his pro debut in 2018.
Park on the fight's key moment
“My original plan was the jab, straight and calf kick and inside leg kick. My plan was a mixture of those, so I tried to go with my plan. There’s nothing I was really surprised about.”
Park on adjusting to the time change
“I actually wanted to be more offensive in the fight, but I couldn’t because I have jet lag. I was tired in the fight. But it did go well. This time, I came nine days before the fight. Next time, I’ll come way earlier so I can get adjusted.”
Park on what he wants next
“I didn’t call my family yet, but I called my girlfriend and told her the fight didn’t really go well. But I’m going back to (South) Korea after this, so I’ll see her once I get to Korea.”
To hear more from Park, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 218.
