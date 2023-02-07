Sung Hyun Park: Jet lag the culprit for longer-than-wanted submission win

LAS VEGAS – Sung Hyun Park beat Seung Guk Choi with a third-round submission Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 218 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Park, who won the “Road to the UFC” flyweight tournament.

Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park

Result: Sung Hyun Park def. Seung Guk Choi via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 3:11 – to win “Road to UFC” flyweight tournament

Updated records: Park (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Choi (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Park has finished all seven of his fights since a decision win in his pro debut in 2018.

Park on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) HyunSung Park of South Korea punches SeungGuk Choi of South Korea in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“My original plan was the jab, straight and calf kick and inside leg kick. My plan was a mixture of those, so I tried to go with my plan. There’s nothing I was really surprised about.”

Park on adjusting to the time change

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 04: (R-L) SeungGuk Choi of South Korea punches HyunSung Park of South Korea in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I actually wanted to be more offensive in the fight, but I couldn’t because I have jet lag. I was tired in the fight. But it did go well. This time, I came nine days before the fight. Next time, I’ll come way earlier so I can get adjusted.”

Park on what he wants next

“I didn’t call my family yet, but I called my girlfriend and told her the fight didn’t really go well. But I’m going back to (South) Korea after this, so I’ll see her once I get to Korea.”

To hear more from Park, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 218.

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 218: Best photos from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 218: Official scorecards from Las Vegas