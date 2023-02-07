Read full article on original website
Related
Climber clinging to rock plunges to his death when it breaks off, UK rescuers say
“Nicest lad you’ll ever meet gone too soon.”
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'
Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...
The 20-year-old female folk singer who was mauled to death by Coyotes
Taylor Mitchell, was a 19-year-old budding musician from Toronto, Ontario, who was on a tour to promote her debut album. The talented young singer had just released her debut Album to critical acclaim and had been nominated for Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor
A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021. Now, over two years later, a judge...
Boat Captain Saw Strange, Massive Creature in Lake Tahoe
He has a detailed description of the beast...
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
WATCH: Avalanche Slams into Ski Resort, Kills Two Skiers
A devastating avalanche recently plowed through a Himalayan ski resort, killing two Polish skiers and burying 21 other people underneath the snow. New footage shows viewers the terrifying moment the massive wall of snow came barreling down the 14,400-foot peak of Mount Apharwat. The mountain is near the tourist resort town of Gulmarg.
A Woman Has Been Living in a Lake for 25 Years. The Reason is Heartbreaking
Вaϯυrani, ϯhе Ιndian Μеrmaid, haѕ bееn liѵing a lifе υnliκе anу оϯhеr. Fоr ϯhе рaѕϯ 25 уеarѕ, ѕhе haѕ madе a ѕmall laκе in hеr ѵillagе hеr реrmanеnϯ hоmе.⠀
The holiday of a lifetime cut short by tragic Grand Canyon car crash
A video montage posted on social media just two days before the crash shows the pair smiling and laughing as they travelled across California, visiting Hollywood and Universal Studios.
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Climber’s mummified remains are found 41 years after she vanished in the Andes
Mummified remains discovered on a mountain in the Andes have been identified as a female climber who disappeared 41 years ago. Marta Emilia Altamirano, better known as Patty, died aged 20 during an expedition in the Andes in March 1981. The young woman slipped on ice at an altitude of around 5,000 metres and fell hundreds of metres to her death, according to the sister who accompanied her. At least four expeditions have taken place over the years to find the young woman’s body, however, without any success. Over the years, the search was dropped and her disappearance became a...
Two NHS nurses killed in horror car crash while visiting the Grand Canyon on dream US road trip
TWO NHS nurses have been killed in a horror car crash while visiting the Grand Canyon on a dream US road trip. Tatiana Brandão, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, are understood to have been killed instantly when their Jeep smashed into a bus. The pair, who worked at Southampton...
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Is Nature’s Wildest Form Of Hunting
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
Love Bites! - 17-year-old Boy Collapses and Tragically Dies During Family Dinner
As the famous song goes, "Love bites!", but a mysterious new medical case is now asking, "do love bites kill"?. The story begins when 17-year-old Julio Macias Gonzalez returned home for a family dinner, but then had a seizure which was followed by violent convulsions. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to save Julio, who died shortly thereafter. However, medical officials were left with a question as to what had caused the tragic ending.
Shark Attacks 8-Year-Old While Family Films His Catch: VIDEO
8-year-old Manni Alam caught himself a nice coral trout and dove into the ocean to retrieve it as his family filmed. Then a shark attacked. The Alams never could have known a shark had its eye on Manni’s trout, too. But it did, and as Manni’s family recorded, a mid-sized blacktip shark shot up from under the boat to grab the trout. Manni had already thrown it onto the boat’s back platform, however, so the shark bit his chest, instead.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Miracle Survival: Stranded Couple Survives Two Days Adrift On Paddleboard In Shark-Infested Waters
A fisherman in Queensland, Australia stumbled upon a couple who were stranded in the middle of the shark-infested ocean, close to drowning. The couple were treading water, with no board or anything to keep them afloat, and were drifting closer to collapse. The fisherman, Lorne Benussi, quickly went to their aid and brought them back to safety.
The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom
The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Outsider.com
644K+
Followers
73K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 9