Mummified remains discovered on a mountain in the Andes have been identified as a female climber who disappeared 41 years ago. Marta Emilia Altamirano, better known as Patty, died aged 20 during an expedition in the Andes in March 1981. The young woman slipped on ice at an altitude of around 5,000 metres and fell hundreds of metres to her death, according to the sister who accompanied her. At least four expeditions have taken place over the years to find the young woman’s body, however, without any success. Over the years, the search was dropped and her disappearance became a...

2 DAYS AGO