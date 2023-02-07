ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Girl, 16, Dies in Australia Shark Attack After Jumping into Water to Swim with Dolphins: 'We Are Devastated'

Teenager Stella Berry died on Saturday after she was attacked by a shark in Perth's Swan River A teenage girl in Western Australia was killed in a rare shark attack on Saturday, authorities said. Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN. "There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting...
The 20-year-old female folk singer who was mauled to death by Coyotes

Taylor Mitchell, was a 19-year-old budding musician from Toronto, Ontario, who was on a tour to promote her debut album. The talented young singer had just released her debut Album to critical acclaim and had been nominated for Young Performer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.
WATCH: Avalanche Slams into Ski Resort, Kills Two Skiers

A devastating avalanche recently plowed through a Himalayan ski resort, killing two Polish skiers and burying 21 other people underneath the snow. New footage shows viewers the terrifying moment the massive wall of snow came barreling down the 14,400-foot peak of Mount Apharwat. The mountain is near the tourist resort town of Gulmarg.
Climber’s mummified remains are found 41 years after she vanished in the Andes

Mummified remains discovered on a mountain in the Andes have been identified as a female climber who disappeared 41 years ago. Marta Emilia Altamirano, better known as Patty, died aged 20 during an expedition in the Andes in March 1981. The young woman slipped on ice at an altitude of around 5,000 metres and fell hundreds of metres to her death, according to the sister who accompanied her. At least four expeditions have taken place over the years to find the young woman’s body, however, without any success. Over the years, the search was dropped and her disappearance became a...
Love Bites! - 17-year-old Boy Collapses and Tragically Dies During Family Dinner

As the famous song goes, "Love bites!", but a mysterious new medical case is now asking, "do love bites kill"?. The story begins when 17-year-old Julio Macias Gonzalez returned home for a family dinner, but then had a seizure which was followed by violent convulsions. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to save Julio, who died shortly thereafter. However, medical officials were left with a question as to what had caused the tragic ending.
Shark Attacks 8-Year-Old While Family Films His Catch: VIDEO

8-year-old Manni Alam caught himself a nice coral trout and dove into the ocean to retrieve it as his family filmed. Then a shark attacked. The Alams never could have known a shark had its eye on Manni’s trout, too. But it did, and as Manni’s family recorded, a mid-sized blacktip shark shot up from under the boat to grab the trout. Manni had already thrown it onto the boat’s back platform, however, so the shark bit his chest, instead.
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
