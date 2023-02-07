Read full article on original website
Canadian Loggers Rescue Moose Pinned Under A Big Pile Of Logs
That would be a big change up in the work day. You never know what to expect when you work in the woods. Being a logger or any other outdoors professional usually leads to being in remote areas for long periods of time. And that means the opportunity to see some amazing things in the wild. It’s the reason many people go to work in the woods, so they can be in the outdoors all of the time and get the chance to be around wildlife. Moose are the largest species of deer in the world with bulls reaching up to 6.5 feet at...
Look: Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
Yellowstone tourist's car takes a real beating in bison stampede
Several vehicles were caught in the stampede, and one had its windscreen smashed
A Dog Was Cemented To The Ground & 'Left To Die' Before A Florida Shelter Saved The Day
A dog was cemented to the ground and got stuck into a sidewalk in Boca Raton, FL before an animal shelter came to the rescue. The animal "was left to die" and had a hideous smell before being found by members of the Tri-County Humane, a non-profit shelter rescuing animals in Florida.
Bow Hunter Harvested a 'Gigantic' Whitetail Deer with Tine Protruding Underneath its Left Eye After Four Years
An Ohio bow hunter harvested a deer of a lifetime on October 30, 2022 in Fairfield County. He posted photos of this massive white tail buck on 23 December 2022 showing that it also has a genetic abnormality, making it a rare find with a visible tine protruding from under it's left eye. Read details from his amazing story of how he tracked the buck for almost four years.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
“This thing is massive. It’s gotta be like 4-foot long,” the expert said.
Massive turtle approaches oblivious family swimming in Hawaii shallows
The moment a massive turtle swam up to a family playing in the ocean was caught on camera.This clip shows the creature approaching the totally oblivious group in Hawaii, at times just inches away from the children.Blogger Indy Clinton shared the clip to her TikTok account.“POV when you’re swimming and something goes past your leg and you think it’s seaweed. It’s not,” she said.Ms Clinton told The Independent that she filmed the encounter from her balcony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adam Scott says Boys Meet World co-star shunned his hug on setMoment huge wave wipes out spectators at surf contest in HawaiiRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG says
Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
WKRC
Caught on camera: Dog living with coyote pack for months rescued
HENDERSON, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/NNS/CBS Newspath) - On the outskirts of a Nevada city, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, he has made his way to the neighborhood of Inspirada with his unlikely friends. The dog appeared to have not only been...
Watch as sobbing owner wades through river to be reunited with her missing dog
Alifiya Mohamedbhai feared dachshund Violet had been stolen after she disappeared in Reddish Vale Country Park, Greater Manchester.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Watch Midwestern Hunters Save a Huge Black Wolf Caught in a Trap
A hunter in the Midwest was trying to trap coyotes who were encroaching on his land. Instead, he ended up capturing a huge black wolf and it took the efforts of many to save it. This harrowing experienced was shared on YouTube channel that normally shares automotive content. Instead, this...
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
Outsider.com
