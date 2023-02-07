Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even the most iconic bird in the country and the very emblem of our great nation. A bald eagle in Oklahoma recently injured its wing. If left unattended to in the wild, the big bird likely would not have fared very well. Luckily for the screamin’ eagle, Game Warden Jake Rowland with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation stepped up. He intervened to help rescue the bird. He even wrapped the bird up in a red, white, and blue blanket. That’s a fitting garment for the aviary symbol of freedom. The first tweet in the thread provides great context for the rescue mission.

