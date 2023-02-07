Last night in high school girl’s and boys’ basketball it was the regular season finale for Camden as they hosted Crestwood. In the girl’s game the Lady Bulldogs took control early and would cruise to a 70-37 win and winning the region championship. Camden has now won twenty two straight game as they get for the first round of the playoffs that will take place on Thursday February 16th at the Camden High gym. In the boy’s game was in a win and you’re in the playoffs but could still make it with some help if they loss. Crestwood would use the transition game along with Camden turnovers as the Knights get the win 73-47. Not all is lost for the Bulldogs as they got the help they needed when Marlboro County fell to Lake City by one putting Camden in the playoffs that will start on Wednesday February 15th at Manning High School.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO