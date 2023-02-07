Read full article on original website
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
12thman.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women's basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday's 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.
12thman.com
Aggie High Jumpers Make History to Close Out Tiger Paw Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera both equaled school records as the Texas A&M men's and women's track & field teams finished the final day of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Saturday. The first event of the...
12thman.com
No. 3 A&M Falls in Semifinal of ITA National Team Indoor Championships
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team fell in a semifinal battle at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with No. 2 North Carolina (4-2) Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Maroon & White (8-1) opened the semifinal with a pair of...
12thman.com
Aggies Sweep Season Series with 74-62 Win Over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men's basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in Baton...
12thman.com
Women’s Hoops Heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women's basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team's earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34. Defensive Battle.
12thman.com
Ford Secures 400th Career Victory on Day Two of Texas A&M Invitational
Final Stats 1 | Final Stats 2 BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie softball triumphed in both its Friday games at the Texas A&M Invitational, giving head coach Trisha Ford 400 career victories with wins over the NKU Norse (6-1) and the Tarleton Texans (10-0). Trinity Cannon reached base in...
12thman.com
No. 3 Aggies Defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. "Couldn't be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena," head coach Tana McKay said.
12thman.com
No. 3 A&M Advance to Semifinals of ITA National Team Indoors
Final Stats SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team defeated No. 11 Ohio State, 4-0, to remain undefeated heading into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club Saturday. Facing their highest ranked opponent of the season, the Maroon...
12thman.com
Postgame Show: MBB at LSU
The St. Joseph Health Postgame Show following Texas A&M's 72-64 win at LSU. Hear from head coach Buzz Williams, get highlights, analysis, scores and much more from the Texas A&M Sports Network team of Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton. (air date February 11, 2023) Get the St. Joseph Health...
