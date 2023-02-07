Read full article on original website
In Mandan – Hot 97.5’s Andi Ahne – “At The Top Of Her Game”
This will be one of the easiest stories I will ever write... ...Why? Because I have a chance to tell you about a rising star that I am privileged to work with here at our Mandan studios - Let me first say that we are located here on the strip at 4303 Memorial Hwy - the company we work for is Townsquare Media. So Bismarck's contribution to Townsquare Media is 5 radio stations - Hot 97.5, All-New 96.5 The Walleye, Cool 98.7, US 103.3, and Super Talk 1270.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
Chance To Buy A Piece Of Bismarck History Before It’s Too Late
There is no price tag on memories, and when you get a chance to buy a piece of history you won't worry about the cost. March 8th of this year will be a sad day for many Bismarck and Mandan residents, for when you talk about closure, this is surely it. Sadly we are all getting used to the trend of reading about and seeing restaurants and businesses close for good after years of service here in town. One such place was providing entertainment and good cheer for almost three decades - Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse over at 118 S 3rd St.- There were at one time four Bucks in operation around North and South Dakota - January 11th, 2023 was the final night of the very last Bucks ( in Bismarck ) and people here in BisMan are still talking about it. Whether you were a fan of this place or not, you have to acknowledge the pain it must have caused the general manager and one of the co-owners Brad Erickson to make the final decision to close its doors for good.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
Don’t Miss The Bismarck Bobcats Food Drive Tomorrow Night
Well, I apologize, the title of this story should be "Don't miss the Bismarck Bobcats EVERY night!" So I'll go ahead and tell you how special tomorrow night ( Friday, February 10th ) is going to be, it's the Bobcat's annual food drive - Your chance to bring the whole family out to the V.F.W. Sports Center as the Cat's host St. Cloud Norsemen- 5:30 pm - Alongside Farmers Union Insurance.
Bomb Threat At This Bismarck, North Dakota Business Thursday
According to a press release from the Bismarck Police Department, a bomb threat was called into a very popular shopping destination in Bismarck. The south Bismarck Walmart location located at 2717 Rock Island Pl was the business that received the bomb threat. Bismarck Police responded to the call from south...
YUM! Bismarck Mandan Restaurants To Cater Your Super Bowl Party
Let's be real. Time is always in short supply. Shopping takes time. Hosting a party, holiday or gathering takes time. And to be honest, hoping that the money spent on the food we all love for said special times is a stress that can be the straw that broke the camel's back.
