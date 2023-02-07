Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Postseason has arrived for girls wrestling
It’s time for local ladies wrestlers to make their case for a trip to state. Both Poplar Bluff and Dexter are sending a small contingent of girls grapplers to their individual district meets beginning today and both squads are heavy with optimism. Poplar Bluff heads to Northwest High School...
semoball.com
Missourian prep hoops roundup, Feb. 9: Scott City grabs narrow win over St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)
Scott City defeated St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) 56-49 on Thursday at Scott City High School. The offense of the Rams was led by junior Kalen Connor with 14 points, followed by senior Colin Blaylock with 11 points. Junior Nathan Ham and freshman Jackson Gloth each pitched in 10 points. Scott...
semoball.com
Cape senior proves to be a 'tough cover' in reaching milestone
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Cape Central senior guard Taylor Horton has been perfecting her basketball skills “since she was six,” according to her mother, Sherry Horner, and all of her diligence paid off on Thursday, as she not only led the Tigers to a 65-48 thumping of Dexter at Cape Central High School, but she also scored her 1,000th career point in doing so.
semoball.com
Cape Central GBB vs. Dexter
CAPE GIRARDEAU - Cape Central topped Dexter 65-48 in varsity girl's basketball action on Thursday at Cape Central High School.
semoball.com
Sikeston grappler look to ‘Dom’inate at William Woods
SIKESTON — Sikeston High School senior Dominic Mullin signed to continue his wrestling career and collegiate education at William Woods University during a ceremony at the Field House on Jan. 20. Mullin, a 2022 MSHSAA State Tournament qualifier, has registered 117 wins during his high school record. He also...
semoball.com
Boys Basketball: Saxony Lutheran vs. Chaffee
The Saxony Lutheran boys’ basketball team closed out the home slate of their schedule with a 73-45 win over Chaffee on Thursday in Saxony Lutheran High School.
semoball.com
Tiger seniors lead Cape at both ends in rout of Dexter
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Like two ships passing in the night, the varsity girl’s basketball squads at Cape Central and Dexter high schools are heading in opposite directions at the moment, and that became evident early in the second quarter of their game on Thursday at Cape Central. The...
semoball.com
Dexter basketball rises early to 'refocus' for SEMO battle with Kennett
For the Dexter High School varsity boy’s basketball squad, the lesson learned this week is that sleeping is optional, and effort on the court is definitely not. Following the Bearcats’ less-than-impressive 55-26 thrashing on Monday at the hands of Sikeston, fourth-year Dexter coach Chad Allen brought his team back to the Bearcat Event Center the following morning at 6:30 a.m. for practice.
semoball.com
Big run pushes Lady Redbirds past Naylor for third
GREENVILLE — Following a disappointing semifinal loss to Neelyville earlier this week, the East Carter Lady Redbirds made sure to wrap up this year’s Ozark Foothills Conference tournament with style. Led by a blistering 23 points by Brooklyn Kearbey, 15 from Breanna Dohleman and Parker Golden’s 10 points,...
semoball.com
Lady Mules earn win at Oran
ORAN — The Poplar Bluff Lady Mules won on the road Thursday night, downing the Oran Lady Eagles 59-51. The Lady Mules had three players tied with a team-leading 15 points — Madelyn Eads, Adrianne Casey and Clara Rahlmann. “It was a tough game, a physical game at...
semoball.com
A stronger, healthy Eric Harmon ready to attack the postseason
DEXTER – If Wednesday’s practice was any indication of the health of Dexter High School senior wrestler Eric Harmon, then the three-time MSHSAA Class 2 state qualifier is ready to go for the upcoming Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Ste. Genevieve High School on Feb. 17. Harmon,...
semoball.com
Hartmann's sharp shooting continues Crusaders' winning streak
The Saxony Lutheran boys’ basketball team closed out the home slate of their schedule with a 73-45 win over Chaffee on Thursday in Saxony Lutheran High School. The Crusaders opened the game against the Red Devils on a 10-0 run, leading to a 19-11 first-quarter lead. Much of the Crusaders’ hot start came from the sharp shooting of junior Jonathan Hartmann, who made three baskets from the three-point line and scored 11 of his team-leading 23 points in the opening period.
semoball.com
St. Vincent captures 20th victory of season with win over Oak Ridge
With district play just a full calendar week away from starting, every team wants to be playing their best this time of year. For the St. Vincent girl's basketball team, that is indeed what’s occurring as the Indians picked up their 20th win of the season Wednesday night at home with a 67-31 blowout win over Oak Ridge.
semoball.com
New Madrid County Central hangs on at Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — New Madrid County Central overcome a halftime deficit to win 76-74 at Caruthersville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. BJ Williamson had a game-high 30 points and Jadis Jones added 22 to lead the Eagles (14-7), while Jermonte Alexander was the Tigers’ (14-3) top performer with 19.
semoball.com
Pressure propels Sikeston to win at Kelly
BENTON, Mo. — The Sikeston girls basketball team used a couple of lopsided runs to secure a win at Kelly on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The game was extremely competitive for a little more a quarter until some strong stretches from the Lady Bulldogs (5-12) extinguished the Lady Hawks’ (10-12) hopes of home victory, 73-58.
semoball.com
Missourian prep hoops roundup, Feb. 8: Perryville’s Schnurbusch scores 33 in win over Jefferson, breaks 1,000-point mark
Perryville defeated Jefferson (Festus) 63-20 on Wednesday at Jefferson High School. Senior Kyla Scnurbusch led the Pirates with 33 points. Scnurbusch, the Culver-Stockton College commit, scored her 1,000th point in the victory. Perryville’s next game is against Fredericktown at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. XFor Future Submissions:X. Email your box...
semoball.com
Longevity paying off for SEMO senior guard
Southeast Missouri State has six games remaining in the regular season, starting with Thursday’s road contest at Tennessee State at 7 p.m. After their rematch with the Tigers, the Redhawks will close out the home slate of their schedule with three straight games, two of which are against OVC title contenders.
semoball.com
Missourian prep hoops roundup, Feb. 7: Volz’s 26 helps Oak Ridge boys to knock off Meadow Heights
Oak Ridge (19-4) received 26 points from Camren Volz to stymie the Meadow Heights (11-10) offense and hold on for a 69-67 victory in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. Volz’s 26 led the Bluejays while receiving further scoring from Konnor Hobeck (14), Ty Wilson (10), Tyler Bishop (8), Ahren Fodge...
semoball.com
Scott City defender to walk-on for SEMO FB
After a successful high school football career at Scott City over the past four seasons, Ram senior defensive back Trent Lathum will challenge himself at the next level. Lathum has accepted the opportunity to walk-on at Southeast Missouri State for the 2023 season. The Scott City athlete was named the...
semoball.com
Young Bell City growing, finding some success, as a hoop program
BELL CITY – If you attended the Bell City High School varsity boy’s basketball game against Dexter on Tuesday at Bell City, and focused on the Bearcats winning 83-27, you really missed the bigger picture regarding the Cubs. Bell City dropped to 4-16 with the loss, but the...
Comments / 0