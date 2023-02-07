(The Center Square) – The latest preview of Gov. Tony Evers’ new state budget focuses on conservation – as well as making it tougher for lawmakers to stop some of his conservation projects. The governor released an outline of his clean energy and conservation plan on Wednesday. Evers said he wants to “bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO