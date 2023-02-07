Read full article on original website
Related
Evers pitches plan to remove lawmakers from some conservation decisions
(The Center Square) – The latest preview of Gov. Tony Evers’ new state budget focuses on conservation – as well as making it tougher for lawmakers to stop some of his conservation projects. The governor released an outline of his clean energy and conservation plan on Wednesday. Evers said he wants to “bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of...
Gov. Whitmer proposes $79 billion budget for fiscal year 2024
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $79 billion budget for fiscal year 2024, which would be about a $2 billion spending increase from her last proposed budget and the largest state budget in history. The budget recommendation aims to spend heavily on education, workforce development, public safety, and infrastructure. About 41% of the budget is derived from federal grants. State Budget Director Christopher Harkins said the proposed...
US News and World Report
Vermont State Trooper Resigns in Missing Rolex Case
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective...
Comments / 1