APS asks for packaged underwear for drive benefiting students
School officials are asking for new, packaged pairs of underwear for this particular drive.
Repeated break-ins at local nonprofit has participants scared to attend
A local nonprofit is tired of repeated break-ins.
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
Sandoval County holds active threat course for public safety officials
The Sandoval County Office of Emergency Management hosted an Active Threat Initial Response Course for public safety officials last week at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The three-day course focused on teaching quick reaction, concise planning and honed medical techniques to achieve positive outcomes in active threat emergencies. Forty-five participants representing 17 public safety entities took part in the nationally recognized course, which was conducted by instructors from Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training.
Lawsuit against City of Albuquerque by Victoria Martens’ family re-opened
The suit was filed by Victoria's grandparents, Pat and John Martens, in 2017 after her death.
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
Rally of Hearts honors lives lost on New Mexico roads
"I want them to be able to come together and remember their loved ones. Remember their stories and make sure that we tell everybody who they were so that when people get in their cars, they have names and faces to go with them and make the right decisions when they're out on the roads," said Chavez's aunt, Rosa Rivera.
FRI: US takes another step toward gearing up nuclear pit factory in NM, + More
US takes another step toward gearing up nuclear pit factory - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. The U.S. agency in charge of producing key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal has cleared the way for new equipment to be installed at a New Mexico laboratory as part of a multibillion-dollar mission, but nuclear watchdog groups say the project already is behind schedule and budgets have ballooned.
PHOTOS: Giant crane at Intel can be seen throughout the metro area
Everyone in Rio Rancho has seen the cranes at Intel that now dominate the city’s skyline. There are six cranes on the site as part of a a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. But one crane looms larger than the others.
3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police
The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday. "As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as...
Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally 2023 celebration begins
The event got its start in the 70s!
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Govenor Introduces Historic Tax Reform For New Mexico
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled bipartisan legislation Thursday that would lower the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate an additional quarter-percent to 4.625 percent and create a deduction for a wide range of services sold to other businesses, saving New Mexicans as much as $411 million in total.
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
A couple sent their dog to a trainer, but they were not expecting what happened next.
13-year-old charged for shooting man in Santa Fe
A man in his 30s was shot last weekend, and police announced an arrest in relation to the crime.
