South Fork Performing Arts has been around only a few years. Every performance brings more and more young thespians to the South Fork Performing Arts stage. Founded and directed by Amanda Jones and Tamara Salkin, this camp is absolutley exceptional with many actors being under the age of 10. My daughter has done a few shows with SFPA and we are absolutley in love with this program. The actors have a wonderful time creating, exploring characters, singing, and helping to create props. The black box performances are whimsical. With the stage being set with a few black boxes, Salkin and Jones truly guide these young actors to create such imagery and imagination you would think the stage was fully dressed with scenary.

