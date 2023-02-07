Read full article on original website
Related
NJSIAA group wrestling finals schedule set after Friday’s state semis
The road to Rutgers has been paved, and now it’s time for teams to hop on the turnpike or whatever road necessary Sunday to compete in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state wrestling championship matches. Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena will be host of the state team finals for the first time....
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
No. 17 Union City defeats No. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s - Girls basketball recap
Jaida Guerra scored a game-high 25 points to lead Union City, No. 17 in the NJ.com, to its 13th straight win as it defeated No. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s 63-61 in Union City. Trailing 47-42 at the end of the third quarter, Union City (16-5) came up big in the fourth and outscored Gill St. Bernard’s 21-14. Union City jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter before Gill St. Bernard’s tied things up at 27 at halftime.
Overall, grade-by-grade boys basketball season stat leaders through Feb. 9
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Feb. 9, in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and 3-pointers made. This includes leaders in all four grade levels across the state. *These numbers are based off stats reported by...
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson edges Bordentown for 5th straight win
Drew Harvey finished with 23 points while Joel Blamon had 20 as Cinnaminson held off Bordentown 68-66 in Bordentown. Amare Gantt chipped in with five points for Cinnaminson (21-1), which trailed 34-26 at the half before a second-half spurt to win its fifth straight game. Jack Martin led Bordentown (13-10)...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Essex County Tournament semifinals
It’s been mostly chalk in the Essex County Tournament as we’ve reached the semifinal round. The top three seeds have advanced to the semifinals, while the No. 5 seed punched its ticket to the semifinal.
Girls Basketball Photos: Randolph vs. No. 4 Morris Catholic in the Morris semis, Feb. 10, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. 56 — Girls...
Third quarter run propels Wood-Ridge past Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Wood-Ridge overcame a slow start on offense to win its fourth straight game in a 39-34 victory over Lodi in Wood-Ridge. Ava Rizos finished as Wood-Ridge’s leading scorer, tallying 11 points. Wood-Ridge (10-11) was down 10-5 after the first quarter but went on a 17-8 run in the third quarter to take a seven-point lead.
Hackensack defeats Becton - Girls basketball recap
Renee Lucky-Heard scored a game-high 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds as Hackensack defeated Becton 37-34 in East Rutherford. Trailing 28-25 at the end of the third quarter, Hackensack (7-14) came up big in the fourth and outscored Becton 12-6. Madisyn McNair added nine points and four steals. Analise...
Middletown South tops Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Erin Mayerhofer led Middletown South with 14 points as it defeated Freehold Township 63-36 in Middletown. Middletown South (10-11) held an early 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 33-14 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 54-26 after a 21-12 run in the third.
Girls basketball: Mercersburg Academy (PA) tops Peddie - MAPL Tournament
Mercersburg Academy (PA) defeated Peddie 57-35 in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament in Mercersburg, PA. Mercersburg held a 30-18 lead at the half after a 21-9 run in the second quarter. Aisha Caban led the way for Peddie with 11 points with Marcela Nearing tallying nine. Peddie falls to 4-18...
Linden edges out Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Regine Winston led the way for Linden with 18 points as it defeated Newark East Side 42-38 in Newark. Linden (12-7) trailed by three at the half, but went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter to close out the game. Jaylah Boyd also snagged down 17 rebounds with...
Eastern Christian defeats Saddle Brook - Girls basketball recap
Caroline Pringle scored 13 points to lead Eastern Christian past Saddle Brook 39-32 in North Haledon and win its fourth in a row. Kirsten Braunius added seven points for Eastern Christian (12-6) while Skyy Lynn Marcano had six. Ella Marchesani led Saddle Brook (17-7) with 19 points while Saoirse Twomey...
Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
Girls Basketball: South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament - Semifinals
Kassidy Thompson scored 30 points to lead third-seeded Camden Catholic to a 72-45 victory over seventh-seeded Williamstown in the semifinals of the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament in Voorhees. Aaryn Battle and Gabby Vaughn added 13 points for Camden Catholic (17-9) as it won six of its last seven games.
Boys basketball: Burlington Township tops Moorestown for 3rd straight win
Maurice Crump poured in 24 points to help lead Burlington Township to a 66-54 win over Moorestown in Burlington Township. Jeton Brice tallied 12 points while Aaron Ferguson finished with nine points for Burlington Township (8-13), which won its third straight game after losing six in a row. Baron Davis chipped in with eight points.
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0