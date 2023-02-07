ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
No. 17 Union City defeats No. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s - Girls basketball recap

Jaida Guerra scored a game-high 25 points to lead Union City, No. 17 in the NJ.com, to its 13th straight win as it defeated No. 20 Gill St. Bernard’s 63-61 in Union City. Trailing 47-42 at the end of the third quarter, Union City (16-5) came up big in the fourth and outscored Gill St. Bernard’s 21-14. Union City jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter before Gill St. Bernard’s tied things up at 27 at halftime.
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Hackensack defeats Becton - Girls basketball recap

Renee Lucky-Heard scored a game-high 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds as Hackensack defeated Becton 37-34 in East Rutherford. Trailing 28-25 at the end of the third quarter, Hackensack (7-14) came up big in the fourth and outscored Becton 12-6. Madisyn McNair added nine points and four steals. Analise...
Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
