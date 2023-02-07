ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Jets appear destined to play in Hall of Fame Game to open 2023 preseason schedule

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame will feature a couple of former New York Jets. Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko were revealed as members of the next Hall of Fame class during the NFL Honors Thursday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And that could mean...
NJ.com

Eagles’ Super Bowl practice pool report observations: Special teamer questionable; How team prepared for halftime

PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

For pair of ‘phenomenal’ Eagles’ receiver, path to Super Bowl has been a learning experience about each other

TEMPE, Ariz. – In the conference room inside the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 10 Eagles players sat at podiums, wearing their midnight green jerseys with a Super Bowl LVII patch on them, answering questions from reporters around the world about their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Troubled ex-NFL star gets another chance … in the XFL

Josh Gordon was last on an active NFL roster in 2021. Now, he’ll look to make a comeback in the rebooting XFL league. The eight XFL teams released their rosters for the 2023 season, and Gordon is listed as a new player on the Seattle Sea Dragons. BUY NFL...
NJ.com

Front-runner emerges for Raiders’ Derek Carr, and it’s not the Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to move on from quarterback Derek Carr. The New York Jets have lost faith in former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson and are in the market for a new quarterback. But stop right there, my friends. A Raiders-Jets Carr deal doesn’t seem likely. That’s...
NJ.com

Who is performing at Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the stars on the playing field, but there are many performers who will grab a piece of the Super Bowl LVII spotlight as well. Many music artists, actors and performers from Grammy-award winning performers to viral TikTok stars will appear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Nets trade Kevin Durant in deadline blockbuster

Two days after sending guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets hit the reset button Wednesday night, trading forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The blockbuster deal came hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “The Phoenix Suns are nearing...
PHOENIX, AZ
NJ.com

Ex-Giants QB roasted for uninformed cardiac arrest claim

Danny Kanell caused a stir on Twitter after making a claim about cardiac arrest in young athletes. He tweeted Thursday: Sudden cardiac arrest is in young athletes is not normal. Why are we seeing it happen so frequently and why aren’t people asking that question??? It’s bizarre to me how we just keep carrying on like it’s no big deal.
NJ.com

