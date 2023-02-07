Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
$1.3M Owed By Contractors Of Jersey City High-Rise For Labor Violations: State Officials
A multi-agency New Jersey probe resulted in 20 contractors being fined more than $1.3 million in back wages and penalties, state officials said.The contractors were performing construction work at 88 Regent St. in Jersey City.More than 60 investigators, including those from the state Attorney Gener…
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
Good to see Bayonne added to ARRIVE Together roster | Jersey Journal editorial
The designation of Bayonne as one of the next police forces in New Jersey to participate in the ARRIVE Together program for mental health-related calls is indeed welcome news. In the last 11 years, the city’s police force has been involved in two deadly encounters with mentally ill people whose relatives had called 911 for help only to end up planning funerals after barrages of bullets were unleashed on their loved ones. While grand juries in both cases declined to hand up indictments against the officers involved, civil cases were filed and are ongoing.
Rent-control law on their side? Tenants at Jersey City’s Portside urge rollback of increases
Petitions filed by tenants of a Downtown Jersey City high-rise that could drastically reduce their rents will be reviewed by a city agency after months of complaints that established rent control laws were being violated, the president of Portside Towers Tenant Association said. The tenants say the buildings’ owner, Equity...
LD-33 In Focus: Gabe Rodriguez, the InsiderNJ Interview
Gabriel Rodríguez, Assemblyman candidate for LD33: “our goal is to remove the fear and the narrative that police officers, urban youth and people of color cannot come to an accord”. Raised by a family of educators, Mayor Gabriel Rodríguez of West New York grew up watching his parents...
Hudson County judge gives ex-Jersey City cop Denzel Suitt 3 years in prison at resentencing
Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young issued former Jersey City Police Officer Denzel Suitt three years in New Jersey State Prison, along with parole ineligibility for two years, at his resentencing yesterday. On March 25th, 2018, Suitt conducted a stop of Jermaine Palms and Jonathan Davis, allegedly stealing $600...
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
TJ Senger announces challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kopacz in 1st District
Bayonne real estate agent TJ Senger is announcing a challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kenny Kopacz in the 1st District. “Having lived in Bayonne almost all my life, we all heard the buzz of the ‘development renaissance’ and how it was supposed to be a good thing. All the new buildings and businesses were going to make Bayonne exciting and desirable again,” Senger said in a statement.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
NJ councilman killed by former PSE&G employee over work dispute, authorities say
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey councilman who worked as a supervisor at PSE&G was killed by a former colleague due to a workplace dispute, investigators determined. Russell Heller, 51, was shot and killed in the PSE&G parking lot in Somerset County on Wednesday. The gunman, 58-year-old Gary Curtis, fatally shot himself in […]
Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill
The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
Jersey City Planning Board carries cannabis application since location near another dispensary
The Jersey City Planning Board carried a cannabis business application due to the fact they would be very close to another dispensary, a concern the city council brought up at caucus on Monday. Attorney Frank Vitolo explained that applicant Kushmart, proposed for 1521 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, plans to gut...
Arrest is made in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Hudson prosecutor says
A person has been arrested in the beating and strangling death of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found buried in a shallow grave, the Hudson County prosecutor said early Friday morning. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez made the announcement on social media platforms just before 1 a.m.,...
New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting
Russell Heller, 51, was shot to death in the parking lot of the PSE&G office where he worked. The gunman was found dead nearby. NBC's Ron Allen has more.Feb. 9, 2023.
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
