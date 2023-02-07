ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Good to see Bayonne added to ARRIVE Together roster | Jersey Journal editorial

The designation of Bayonne as one of the next police forces in New Jersey to participate in the ARRIVE Together program for mental health-related calls is indeed welcome news. In the last 11 years, the city’s police force has been involved in two deadly encounters with mentally ill people whose relatives had called 911 for help only to end up planning funerals after barrages of bullets were unleashed on their loved ones. While grand juries in both cases declined to hand up indictments against the officers involved, civil cases were filed and are ongoing.
BAYONNE, NJ
insidernj.com

LD-33 In Focus: Gabe Rodriguez, the InsiderNJ Interview

Gabriel Rodríguez, Assemblyman candidate for LD33: “our goal is to remove the fear and the narrative that police officers, urban youth and people of color cannot come to an accord”. Raised by a family of educators, Mayor Gabriel Rodríguez of West New York grew up watching his parents...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

TJ Senger announces challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kopacz in 1st District

Bayonne real estate agent TJ Senger is announcing a challenge to Hudson County Commissioner Kenny Kopacz in the 1st District. “Having lived in Bayonne almost all my life, we all heard the buzz of the ‘development renaissance’ and how it was supposed to be a good thing. All the new buildings and businesses were going to make Bayonne exciting and desirable again,” Senger said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill

The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

