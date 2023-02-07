ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man torched RV in N.J. parking lot, cops say

A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated arson for setting fire to an unoccupied recreational vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Frenchtown last year, authorities said. John R. Kopitskie, of Milford, lit the RV on fire on May 4, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday....
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist, 32, dead after fatal crash on Route 80, police say

A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Route 80 in western New Jersey was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on Route 80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Nursing home residents were pushed to sign over their money to a guy they never met, lawyers say

Peter Bonanno was a simple man. A retired painter, he liked to color and draw and was into cars. His monthly pension payment from the union helped pay the bills. And there was some money in the joint bank accounts held with his older sister with whom he lived in a house they co-owned in Hewitt, a small community perched on Upper Greenwood Lake in West Milford.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

