Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
Man torched RV in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated arson for setting fire to an unoccupied recreational vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Frenchtown last year, authorities said. John R. Kopitskie, of Milford, lit the RV on fire on May 4, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday....
Arrest is made in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Hudson prosecutor says
A person has been arrested in the beating and strangling death of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found buried in a shallow grave, the Hudson County prosecutor said early Friday morning. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez made the announcement on social media platforms just before 1 a.m.,...
‘Animal!’ Estranged husband charged, second man sought in slaying of beloved Jersey City teacher
The estranged husband of the Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave earlier this week was arrested in Miami, Florida in connection with the death that has stunned the community. Cesar Santana, 36, of Jersey City, the father of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez’s three children, was...
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after fatal crash on Route 80, police say
A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Route 80 in western New Jersey was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on Route 80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
Driver hurt as school bus, car collide at N.J. intersection, cops say
One person was injured Friday morning when a school bus with students aboard collided with another vehicle in Howell, authorities said. No one on the school bus was hurt in the crash, which took place around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, Howell police said.
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
Kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave was beaten and strangled, prosecutor says
A beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three whose body was found in a shallow grave Tuesday had been beaten and strangled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Thursday. The initial, shocking announcement of the death of the 33-year-old teacher — described as a “parent” to all her...
Investigation ongoing into ‘inappropriate photos’ shown at N.J. high school
An investigation into what were called “inappropriate images” displayed on a projector screen during a class at Paramus High School on Thursday is underway, Paramus school officials said. In a letter sent home to parents, Paramus superintendent Sean Adams said that the images were projected from an employee’s...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Small N.J. borough wracked by killing of local councilman
The small rivertown borough of Milford in Hunterdon County is reeling from the death of local councilman Russell Heller, who was shot and killed Wednesday by a former PSE&G co-worker in the parking lot of a company building where he worked in Somerset County. Milford is a place where “everyone...
Students get a noisy ‘100 man welcome’ at N.J. school with help from factory workers (PHOTOS)
For 142 years, Trenton’s Home Rubber Company has been in continuous operation. At about 7 a.m. Friday, production was halted — but only temporarily, and for an altruistic purpose. Company president Rich Balka, who is a board member of Trenton’s Foundation Academies, halted manufacturing long enough to lead...
In N.J. city plagued by homelessness, shelter helps residents find a place of their own
Of his 63 years on Earth, Newark resident Kenneth Hutchins has spent 33 of them in prison, and much of the rest in homeless shelters and on the street, addicted to drugs and alcohol. And even though he’s been clean for 18 months and works at the Endeavor House North...
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
Nursing home residents were pushed to sign over their money to a guy they never met, lawyers say
Peter Bonanno was a simple man. A retired painter, he liked to color and draw and was into cars. His monthly pension payment from the union helped pay the bills. And there was some money in the joint bank accounts held with his older sister with whom he lived in a house they co-owned in Hewitt, a small community perched on Upper Greenwood Lake in West Milford.
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
Hunterdon County teen to compete on American Ninja Warrior
Julia Intrabartolo, a 16-year-old from Hampton, has been selected to compete on “American Ninja Warrior.”. The NBC show features athletes from across the country as they tackle challenging obstacle courses and test their strength, endurance and determination.
