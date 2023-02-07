ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloise Choklat Richardson
3d ago

many state employees have retired. Trenton has nothing to offer, the city went down wayyy b4 the pandemic. it's the capital of New Jersey and doesn't even have a hotel downtown anymore. Most of the business downtown Trenton closes around 5pm, then Trenton becomes a ghost town. I was raised in Trenton and worked in state government for 42 years, I've seen the Highs and the lows and it's nothing like it was in the 80', 90's and early 2000's.

Rich Kanka
3d ago

The Private Sector has been back to work for at least 2 years. What is Murphy waiting for. If they don't want to come back just let them quit.

Jan Wilder
2d ago

This article is a complete joke😂😂😂😂😂them dam state workers don't work whether being home or in the office.....for example when they're home they're not doing shit and when they're in the office you can catch them taking casual walks across either The Trenton Makes Bridge, The Calhoun Street Bridge or just out on West State Street doing absolutely fuckin nothing. Oh and walking the food court downtown😐😐😐😐and we wonder why no calls are never answered. DOL calls you back within 4 to 24 bullshiting hours. Keep it real folks NJ is a fuckin sham PERIOD

NJ.com

Good to see Bayonne added to ARRIVE Together roster | Jersey Journal editorial

The designation of Bayonne as one of the next police forces in New Jersey to participate in the ARRIVE Together program for mental health-related calls is indeed welcome news. In the last 11 years, the city’s police force has been involved in two deadly encounters with mentally ill people whose relatives had called 911 for help only to end up planning funerals after barrages of bullets were unleashed on their loved ones. While grand juries in both cases declined to hand up indictments against the officers involved, civil cases were filed and are ongoing.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ Spotlight

New city council, new tone in Trenton

Mayor Reed Gusciora expresses optimism about working with the council. With an almost completely new cast of characters on Trenton City Council, that could mean a lot less drama than was seen in the previous city council. “They want to solve problems. They want to work together, and they want...
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

