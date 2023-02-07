many state employees have retired. Trenton has nothing to offer, the city went down wayyy b4 the pandemic. it's the capital of New Jersey and doesn't even have a hotel downtown anymore. Most of the business downtown Trenton closes around 5pm, then Trenton becomes a ghost town. I was raised in Trenton and worked in state government for 42 years, I've seen the Highs and the lows and it's nothing like it was in the 80', 90's and early 2000's.
The Private Sector has been back to work for at least 2 years. What is Murphy waiting for. If they don't want to come back just let them quit.
This article is a complete joke😂😂😂😂😂them dam state workers don't work whether being home or in the office.....for example when they're home they're not doing shit and when they're in the office you can catch them taking casual walks across either The Trenton Makes Bridge, The Calhoun Street Bridge or just out on West State Street doing absolutely fuckin nothing. Oh and walking the food court downtown😐😐😐😐and we wonder why no calls are never answered. DOL calls you back within 4 to 24 bullshiting hours. Keep it real folks NJ is a fuckin sham PERIOD
