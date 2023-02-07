The designation of Bayonne as one of the next police forces in New Jersey to participate in the ARRIVE Together program for mental health-related calls is indeed welcome news. In the last 11 years, the city’s police force has been involved in two deadly encounters with mentally ill people whose relatives had called 911 for help only to end up planning funerals after barrages of bullets were unleashed on their loved ones. While grand juries in both cases declined to hand up indictments against the officers involved, civil cases were filed and are ongoing.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO