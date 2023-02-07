Senate Judiciary Panel Refuses to Protect Granite Staters’ Abortion Rights

Read full article on original website
Related
Fetterman hears voices like the teachers in 'Peanuts' after stroke, struggles to adjust to Senate life: report
Senator John Fetterman's stroke caused severe auditory processing issues that are effecting him as he adjusts to life in the Senate,
Opposition Turns Out Against Bill Expanding Background Checks in Non-Public Education
CONCORD — A bill expanding criminal background checks to employees or volunteers of non-public educational services that take state money drew opposition from a number of homeschoolers Friday at a public hearing before the House Education Committee. Bill supporters said more accountability is needed if state money is used...
New Hampshire Senate Votes to Protect State’s Presidential Primary
CONCORD — The Senate unanimously approved supporting the state’s historic position in the presidential election process. With bipartisan support, the Senate staked the state’s claim to the first-in-the-nation primary, a position it has held for over 100 years, although the Democratic National Committee voted to upend the current lineup and place South Carolina at the front of the line, while New Hampshire and Nevada would follow.
Gondola or Tramway? Sununu At Odds With Some Elected Leaders, Public
CONCORD – While the public and elected leaders have said they want to see a replacement of the aerial tramway at Cannon Mountain, Gov. Chris Sununu wrote that he favors an 8- to 10-person gondola, although he said all options need to be considered. A public hearing was held...
NBC News: Sununu Forms Organization To Test Waters for Presidential Run
NBC News is reporting that Gov. Chris Sununu launched a 501c4 organization to test the waters for a presidential run in which he can raise unlimited funds and donors don’t have to be disclosed. NBC said Sununu confirmed that he formed “Live Free or Die” Committee. “I’m...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Op-Ed: Theodore Bosen on NH’s First-In-The Nation Primary
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted to switch its FITN presidential primary from New Hampshire to South Carolina – from a state of 1.3 million to one four times larger, from a state with one city barely over 100,000 to one with at least three, from a state a candidate can tour in one day to a state with three times the area, from a state where no media market dominates to one where the only effective way to reach all voters is money-driven mass media, and from a state with the nation’s highest primary participation to a state that is only 18th. The main reason given for the change: “Diversity reflective of the nation as a whole.”
Higher Education Officials Make Their Case to Budget Writers
CONCORD — After several years of considerable revenue surpluses, the state’s higher education institutions are seeking to at least return to levels of support they had more than a decade ago when state support was slashed in half. The Community College System of New Hampshire has held tuition...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0