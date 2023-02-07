Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
ABC6.com
Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
Woonsocket Call
Full strength Broncos double up rival Mounties
BURRILLVILLE — The lineup the Burrillville hockey team anticipated rolling out this season finally took the ice for the first time Saturday night against archrival Mount St. Charles. And while it was far from perfect, the wait proved to be worth it for the resurgent Broncos. Burrillville, which welcomed...
Wendy’s manager in Plainfield accused of using racial slurs, refusing to serve high school basketball team
A Wendy's manager in Plainfield was arrested for allegedly using racial slurs toward members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team.
Woonsocket Call
To Joe Hassett, roles on this year's PC Friar squad have become defined
PROVIDENCE – Per the radio analyst whose love for the Providence Friars comes across crystal clear every time he straps on the headset, role allocation ranks among the chief reasons why the current Providence basketball incarnation flipped the script at an impressive clip after a slow start out of the gate.
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
ABC6.com
Man, 25, fatally shot in Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a Providence home Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported to Burnside Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, the home was an “after hours...
ABC6.com
Man shot in Providence, in serious condition
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police confirmed to ABC6 News a man was shot on North Main Street Saturday night, and is in serious condition. ABC6 News crews were on scene in front of the Action Auto Parts on North Main Street just after 9 p.m. Police blocked off...
ABC6.com
Acting Superintendent comments on Winters Elementary being closed
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — On Monday, a burst heating coil caused water to pump for ‘multiple hours’ from the third floor, down to the first floor of the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary school in Pawtucket. The acting Superintendent, Lisa Bendetti-Ramzi told ABC 6 News, “it’s...
ABC6.com
Car crashes, bursts into flames causing double fatality, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning in Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said around 4 a.m., a car drove into the highway wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets. According to Perez, the driver was thrown...
Valley Breeze
Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School
SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
Andrew and Linda Robinson identified by DA in Andover apparent murder-suicide
Editor’s Note: This article contains a description of domestic violence. The father and mother who were found fatally shot in their Andover home early Thursday morning have been identified by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. Andrew Robinson, 56, and Linda Robinson, 55, were identified as the parents...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into West Warwick apartment building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in West Warwick early Saturday morning. West Warwick police said it happened around midnight at a complex on Cowesett Avenue. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw damage to a basement window.
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Happy Bookday Bookstore keeps the pages turning
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Allison Bernard decided last summer to challenge the trends for buying books online, she knew she needed a unique name for her brick-and-mortar bookstore. It had to capture a sense of promise and pleasure from engaging and exploring new worlds and ideas in books...
GoLocalProv
Pedestrian Hit on Federal Hill, Hospitalized With Severe Injuries
A pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured on Federal Hill in Providence on Friday night, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 11 PM at the intersection of Dean and West Exchange Streets. The driver told police she was traveling on Dean Street when the victim...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
Springfield man arrested for bank robberies in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
The suspect of two bank robberies in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow last week has been identified and arrested.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
