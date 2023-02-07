ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Police search for missing boy, 13, from Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. The Providence Police Department issued a missing person alert Sunday morning for Ramon Figueroa from Narragansett. In the news release, police said the boy resides at Ocean Tides. He fled on foot at Hasbro...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Woonsocket Call

Full strength Broncos double up rival Mounties

BURRILLVILLE — The lineup the Burrillville hockey team anticipated rolling out this season finally took the ice for the first time Saturday night against archrival Mount St. Charles. And while it was far from perfect, the wait proved to be worth it for the resurgent Broncos. Burrillville, which welcomed...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Woonsocket Call

To Joe Hassett, roles on this year's PC Friar squad have become defined

PROVIDENCE – Per the radio analyst whose love for the Providence Friars comes across crystal clear every time he straps on the headset, role allocation ranks among the chief reasons why the current Providence basketball incarnation flipped the script at an impressive clip after a slow start out of the gate.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man, 25, fatally shot in Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in a Providence home Sunday morning, police said. Officers reported to Burnside Street just before 6 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired. According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, the home was an “after hours...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man shot in Providence, in serious condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police confirmed to ABC6 News a man was shot on North Main Street Saturday night, and is in serious condition. ABC6 News crews were on scene in front of the Action Auto Parts on North Main Street just after 9 p.m. Police blocked off...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Acting Superintendent comments on Winters Elementary being closed

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — On Monday, a burst heating coil caused water to pump for ‘multiple hours’ from the third floor, down to the first floor of the brand new Henry J. Winters Elementary school in Pawtucket. The acting Superintendent, Lisa Bendetti-Ramzi told ABC 6 News, “it’s...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes, bursts into flames causing double fatality, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning in Providence. Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said around 4 a.m., a car drove into the highway wall at the intersection of Pine and East Franklin streets. According to Perez, the driver was thrown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Staffer creates cherished crocheted bags at Old County Road School

SMITHFIELD – Old County Road Elementary School paraprofessional Laura Gaule is the type of person who keeps her hands busy with crocheting while watching TV or on car rides. More notably, to the students and staff at OCRS, Gaule is the type of person who takes time to crochet items to help them through life, including carriers for student water bottles, staff walkie-talkies, and devices for other small items.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into West Warwick apartment building

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building in West Warwick early Saturday morning. West Warwick police said it happened around midnight at a complex on Cowesett Avenue. An NBC 10 News crew on scene saw damage to a basement window.
WEST WARWICK, RI
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Happy Bookday Bookstore keeps the pages turning

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Allison Bernard decided last summer to challenge the trends for buying books online, she knew she needed a unique name for her brick-and-mortar bookstore. It had to capture a sense of promise and pleasure from engaging and exploring new worlds and ideas in books...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Pedestrian Hit on Federal Hill, Hospitalized With Severe Injuries

A pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured on Federal Hill in Providence on Friday night, according to police. The incident occurred shortly after 11 PM at the intersection of Dean and West Exchange Streets. The driver told police she was traveling on Dean Street when the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy