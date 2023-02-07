Read full article on original website
hospimedica.com
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
Image: The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to surpass USD 40 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels) The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 40.6 billion by 2027, driven by increasing demand for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases, rising investments, funds, and grants by governments and other organizations across the world, and growing focus by hospitals on investing in technologically-advanced endoscopy instruments and expanding endoscopy units. These are the latest findings of Research and Markets, (Dublin, Ireland), a leading source for international market research reports.
A New Supply Chain: 3D Printing Allows For The Creation Of A Global, Decentralized Supply Network
3D printing is a revolutionary technology that allows anyone to easily create and manufacture complex products with relative ease. You create the design, and the printers will “print” physical products using sequential layers of material until the object is completed. 3D-printed objects are created through an additive process in which the printer places layer after layer of material until the desired item is “printed.”
pv-magazine-usa.com
Battery supply chain state of health
Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
petsplusmag.com
CANOPHERA Announces Distribution Partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW BERN, NC – As the world’s leading producer and distributor of “The Original” award-winning coffee wood dog chews, CANOPHERA announces a distribution partnership with Sunburst Pet Supplies, Inc. Sunburst will further expand Canophera’s product line to independent retailers throughout the state of Arizona.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
globalspec.com
Ulbrich expands Braid Wire Accelerator with new materials, capabilities and delivery regions
Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (USWP) has significantly expanded its Braid Wire Accelerator Program, an e-commerce solution that rapidly delivers round and flat wire materials for critical manufacturing needs. With just a few clicks, customers can see alloys in stock, select the best material for their equipment and applications, and add these products to their cart.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
The Verge
Redwood Materials scores $2 billion DOE loan to boost its EV battery recycling operations
Redwood Materials, the electric vehicle battery recycling venture founded by the former chief technologist at Tesla, has secured a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration in what clearly is a major win for the nascent operation. The loan originates from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology...
takeitcool.com
Coal Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Coal Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Coal. Report Features Details. Product Name Coal. Process Included. Coal Production From Underground Mining. Coal Production From Surface Mining.
e-cryptonews.com
Fujitsu Launches New Platform to Support Web3 Developers Globally
The new platform will connect users to Fujitsu’s existing suite of Computing as a Service (CaaS)(1) applications, including ‘CaaS HPC’ and ‘CaaS Digital Annealer’, as well as the ‘Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST’ (Data e-TRUST)(2) module. Data e-Trust leverages Fujitsu’s ‘IDentitY eXchange’ (IDYX)(3) and ‘Chain Data Lineage'(4) technologies for ensuring the authenticity of transactions and secure data distribution and utilization between different systems and services with blockchain and other data verification tools. Moving forward, Fujitsu also plans additional technology modules for the platform, including its transparent trust transfer technology(5) and ‘ConnectionChain'(6) technology.
technologynetworks.com
Butterfly Wing-Inspired Label Could Revolutionize Textile Recycling
Less than 15% of the 92 million tons of clothing and other textiles discarded annually are recycled—in part because they are so difficult to sort. Woven-in labels made with inexpensive photonic fibers, developed by a University of Michigan-led team, could change that. “It’s like a barcode that’s woven directly...
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
salestechstar.com
Save A Lot Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG Supply Chain Solutions To Modernize and Expand Its Core Merchandising Systems
Collaboration will yield improved agility, shopper experience and profitability. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, announced its selection by supermarket chain Save A Lot for data-driven supply chain solutions that provide more accurate end-to-end insights and enable grocers to better meet shopper needs while minimizing stockouts and substitutions. The SymphonyAI Retail CPG solutions being implemented by Save A Lot include Master Data Management (MDM), Core Merchandising, Insights, Vendor Portal and Retail Operations.
Phys.org
Researchers develop new generation of poloidal field coil power supply
A research team led by Prof. Huang Liansheng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new generation of poloidal field coil power supply (rated current ± 15kA). Based on fully controlled devices and pulse power modulation technology, it has been...
Medagadget.com
3D Printed Drugs Market Share to Hit US$ 57.03 Million, Worldwide, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to a new market research study titled “3D Printed Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Dosage Forms and Technology,” the global 3D printed drugs market is expected to reach US$ 57.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 28.52 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global 3D printed drugs market, and the driving and restraining factors pertaining to the market growth.
Future Of Packaging Industry - Technology & Design In The Next 5 Years And Beyond
Future Of Packaging Industry - Technology & Design In The Next 5 Years And Beyond. Every year, consumers' shopping preferences shift, and this year is no exception. We are now in the year 2023, so keep reading to learn about the cutting-edge developments in the fields of sustainability and ecologically friendly packaging, "smart packaging," and more!
Medagadget.com
Root Canal Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028
According to our latest study on “Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and end-user,” the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
