ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Post-Pandemic, People Are Quitting Their Jobs to Start Their Own

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWbWG_0kfjjBf900

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Covid-19 pandemic shook up just about every industry — for better or worse. As expected, we saw layoffs, career jumps, and new hires around the globe, but something else happened that many didn’t expect: an influx of new businesses .

Whatever the reason, be it more time at home to work on side hustles, job fatigue, or increased savings, millions of people started businesses over the last few years. If you’re among these new entrepreneurs, you’re no doubt familiar with the difficulty of getting a business off the ground (and keeping it there) — in part due to the grind that is accounting .

Luckily, there’s an easy way to lessen the burden of running your own show: good accounting software. Popular software like QuickBooks , Xero, and FreshBooks promise entrepreneurs powerful tools for organizing their spending and revenue, letting them dedicate more time to managing their businesses’ books.

The Best Accounting Software for Small Businesses

Thinking of upgrading your business’s accounting power? Read on. Below, we’ve reviewed and rounded up some of the best accounting software available for small business owners to use in 2023.

1. Intuit QuickBooks

BEST OVERALL

With over five million subscribers, QuickBooks the most popular accounting software — and for good reason. Launched about 40 years ago, the Intuit service is a fast step towards getting on top of income, expenses, and invoicing. Its easy interface and beginner-friendly language also makes QuickBooks especially helpful for anyone still learning proper accounting practices.

QuickBooks has four subscription tiers. The most affordable is the Simple Start plan which costs $30 a month and gets you all the basics of effective accounting, including tools for income and expenses, payments, taxes, reports, and contractors. Then there’s the Essentials plan ($55 a month), the Plus plan ($85 a month), and the Advanced Plan ($200 a month). The key upgrades with each of these tiers are added sales channels and more users on a single account.

But QuickBooks is also offering new customers two deals to choose from. The first is a 30-day free trial, which is great if you’re totally new to accounting and want to see how QuickBooks works. The second deal is 50% off on your first three months — no matter which subscription tier you choose from.

Buy QuickBooks Free Trial

2. Xero

Another solid accounting software for small businesses is Xero. Standout features with Xero include payroll integration with Gusto, bank reconciliation, and integration with thousands of third-party apps. The interface is good too — even if you’re new to accounting — and the mobile app is especially easy to use. There are some downsides, of course, like limits on the number of bills and invoices you can process and fees for ACH payments.

The service’s basic plan is the $13-a-month Early plan, while more comprehensive plans let your accounting capabilities grow with the business. For $37 a month, you can upgrade to the Growing plan which lets you enter more bills and bulk reconcile transactions, and for $70 a month, you can get the Established plan for more analytics, claiming expenses, and other features. Plus, right now, you can get 75% off for 3 months on any plan.

Buy 75% Off Xero

3. Zoho Books

If you already use Zoho products, Zoho Books is a good pick. It’s a good tool for inventory management, invoicing, payroll, and other needs. You can also pay bills through your account and integrate a host of third-party apps, though fewer than competitors.

Thanks to a free subscription tier, Zoho is also a good choice for microbusinesses with less than 1,000 invoices a year. They have five different paid subscription tiers, which range from $20 to $275 a month, so there should be something for every budget. Besides the free tier, new users can also take advantage of a 14-day free trial for paid plans.

Buy Zoho Free Trial

4. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is one of the best accounting software options for new business owners (second only to QuickBooks). The service’s interface is very easy to use, and it’s especially useful for sending and receiving invoices. Other good uses for FreshBooks include expense tracking, project management, and report viewing. Some features are lacking, like a low number of users, no payroll (without an add-on), and the inability to create audit trails.

In terms of pricing, FreshBooks is in-line with the competition, if not slightly more affordable. Plans start at $15 a month and increase to $30 and $55 a month for more advanced features like the ability to send more invoices and track things like bills, vendors, and profitability. Right now you can grab 90% off your first three months with any plan. FreshBooks also offers a plan with custom pricing that lets you pay for what you need.

Buy 90% Off FreshBooks

5. Wave

If you’re looking for truly free software, check out Wave. You get unlimited income and expense tracking, bank and credit card connections, invoicing, and users — all for $0. The interface is clean and easy to use, whether you’re invoicing or paying bills. However, fees on Wave are higher for credit cards and ACH payments, third-party integration is lacking, and there’s no human customer support.

Buy Wave Free Sign-Up

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Piss-and-Vinegar Biden Dares Republicans to Try Him

President Joe Biden devoted most of his second State of the Union address to calls for unity and working across the aisle in a season of divided government. Except when he didn’t: As Republican lawmakers vociferously heckled the president throughout the speech, the president pushed right back. The shouts from GOP lawmakers began in earnest roughly halfway through the president’s 75-minute speech. Biden had just blamed former president Donald Trump for heaping more onto the national debt than their predecessors, then accused the GOP of threatening to “take the economy hostage” without cuts to Medicare and Social Security — something some...
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry

Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance

The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
Quartz

If US workers want to switch jobs, they'd better do it now

For those who’ve enjoyed flitting from job to job, a bumper season is ending. A three-month moving average of annual wage increases from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank’s wage tracker shows that US job switchers got the highest wage increase last July, when the measure touched 8.5%. Since then, it has gone up and down, and has been going steadily down since November.
Rolling Stone

Florida Megachurch Moves to Expel LGBTQ Members

A Jacksonville megachurch is requiring members to sign a new, anti-LGBTQ pledge committing to adhere to “biblical sexuality” — or leave the church. Describing the oath as “an exercise in clarity… in a sexually confused world,” First Baptist Church has given members and their families until March to comply.  The pledge compels members to renounce LGBTQ sexual- and gender- expression in favor or “God’s standard for human sexuality,” which the Florida church insists means there are only two genders, as well as that the only morally acceptable sexual “desire and expression” occurs within a marriage between one man and one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Rolling Stone

Former President Accused of Attempting Coup Calls Biden ‘Most Corrupt President in American History’

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening — a soft launch of sorts to his 2024 re-election campaign — called for for bipartisan unity while admonishing GOP efforts to undermine his party’s accomplishments. Trump, who has already declared his run for the White House, delivered his rebuttal to Biden as the two men brace for a potential showdown next year. In a pre-recorded video, Trump touted what he called “the real state of the union” and accused Biden and “radical Democrats” of failing on immigration and crime, while also attacking transgender people. “Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and...
ARKANSAS STATE
CNBC

Laid-off tech workers quickly find new jobs

Despite massive layoffs in the tech industry, tech workers are generally re-employed within about eight weeks. CNBC’s Kristina Partsinevelos joins ‘Tech Check’ with the details.
CBS News

Yahoo plans to cut 20% of its workers as tech layoffs pile up

Yahoo plans to cut about 20% of its workforce, or roughly 1,700 jobs, over the next year, as the technology industry continues to shed employees ahead of a potential economic slump later this year.Of that number, the internet company will cut 1,000 jobs starting this week, Yahoo confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch. Nearly half of the layoffs at Yahoo, which has been owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since 2021, will be in its unprofitable business ad tech unit. That business has not delivered as the company expected."Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

103K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy