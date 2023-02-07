ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

W42ST.nyc

“So Happy to Be Back” — As Olde City Opens, Evan is Philly Committed to Hell’s Kitchen

Homesick Eagles fans, rejoice — Hell’s Kitchen hospitality alum Evan Stein is back on 9th Avenue with authentic Philadelphia cuisine at his new venture, Olde City Cheesesteak & Brew. Named for the Old City neighborhood in the City of Brotherly Love, there’s no doubt of the eatery’s roots — the bread for the signature sandwich […] The post “So Happy to Be Back” — As Olde City Opens, Evan is Philly Committed to Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Thrillist

12 Fun Singles Bars in Philadelphia

It’s about damn time to celebrate your unencumbered freedom. Because you know what? Being single is fun. Philly is a playground for going out, having a good time, and staying out late, especially for the unattached among us. Whether you want to dress up for sipping something bougie at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ring Magazine

Boxing gym in one of Philly’s roughest neighborhoods seeks public’s help after fire

Pivott Boxing Academy is used to lending a helping hand. Based in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, which was described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “the poorest neighborhood in America’s poorest big city,” the gym provides boxing instruction to children and adults of all ages. With few...
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hhsbanner.com

Philly in Peril: 76ers & Chinatown

Philadelphia, clad with green banners down Broad Street, boasts of successful sports teams supported by impassioned fan bases. Between Arch and Vine, Chinatown rests a few blocks away, peppered with red and gold accents. In recent headlines, these two fundamental communities of Philadelphia have met in conflict. In July 2022,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tasting Table

When Ordering Cheesesteak In Philly, Be Ready To Answer 'Wit Or Witout?'

You haven't had a tried-and-true, pull over, and double park, kind of cheesesteak until you've visited Philadelphia. Eater claims that the best Philly cheesesteak joints you'll find are Steve's Prince of Steaks (Northeast Philly), Barry's Steaks in Roxborough, and Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies all located in various neighborhoods in the City of Brotherly Love. The people of Philly take their cheesesteaks very seriously, at times to the point of rivalry but it all began in the 1930s when brothers Pat and Harry Olivieri decided to take their hot dog stand to new heights.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

“Help me! Mom, help me!”

“Tyre Nichols Cried in Anguish,” read the headline in The New York Times. “Soon Mr. Nichols was on the ground — not far from the home he shared with is mother and stepfather — crying out in anguish: ‘Mom, Mom, Mom.’”. Reading those words...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman injured after concrete slab falls from building in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is fighting for her life after part of a building broke off and struck her as she was walking down the street.It happened around 9:30 a.m. at 13th and Chancellor Streets near Walnut Street in Center City. Philadelphia police say that a 30-year-old woman was walking on this sidewalk when she was hit in her head by a concrete slab. We want to warn you, some of the details may be disturbing. "It sounded like a bomb, like a continuous car accident," Elan Jackson said.  Pieces of debris were left scattered on the sidewalk near the Walnut...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

The "Friends" Experience opens Feb. 10 in the KOP Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ever wish your life was a 90s sitcom, where you're surrounded by iconic sets, endless mugs of coffee, a laugh track to hype you up and great friends? The King of Prussia Mall is here to give you your much-needed main-character moment with their new exhibit, The Friends Experience.The exhibit replicates some of the most iconic sets that fans of the show "Friends" are sure to recognize. Those include Monica and Rachel's apartment, the hallway where the infamous cheesecake incident took place, and of course, The Central Perk coffee shop where the gang was always...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

