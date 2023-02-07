Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
news9.com
Two Oologah Banners Promoting Upcoming Zach Bryan Concert Go Missing
The Town of Oologah is asking everyone to keep an eye out for two banners that have gone missing. The signs were given to the town to help promote the upcoming concert for Oologah-native Zach Bryan. The BOK Center donated three banners to the town ahead of the August concert...
news9.com
Tulsa Bar, Coffee Shop 'Hodges Bend' Celebrates 10 Years Of Business
A staple of Tulsa’s Blue Dome District is turning 10 years old. Hodges Bend brings a unique atmosphere to Tulsa open morning to night featuring coffee, drinks, and food. Named after the former Hodges Street and the area called "The Bend,” Co-Owner Noah Bush opened this Tulsa restaurant and bar a decade ago on February 9, 2013. He says what used to be a small space serving coffee, cocktails, and wine now also has a full-service kitchen.
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristen Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
news9.com
Tulsa To Get Its Own Edition Of Monopoly
Tulsa is the next city to pass go and get a Monopoly edition celebrating the city. City leaders announced on Thursday that the popular game will have a board unique to Tulsa. "I think about all of the games of Monopoly that I've played with my kids and I love the idea that they might not be trying to get Park Place, they may be trying to get the Gathering Place," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa
The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa.
news9.com
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
news9.com
Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job
The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver. Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.
kjrh.com
'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
Pro bull riding comes to downtown Tulsa
PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is in downtown Tulsa this weekend for Unleash the Beast.
news9.com
Watch: PBR's 'Unleash The Beast' Returns To Tulsa
This weekend, Professional Bull Riders, PBR, "Unleash The Beast" event will kick off at Tulsa's BOK Center for a nearly sold-out competition. Forty of the world's top bull riders will be competing in the arena on their latest tour stop all vying for the champion title. The arena is prepped...
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
Woman searching for lost cat comes across human remains in west Tulsa
TPD says the remains were uncovered in a structure that had previously burned in Sept. 2022.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery
The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
news9.com
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Retrieves Injured Bald Eagle
The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation received a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah, Oklahoma. When Game Warden Jake Rowland arrived the bald eagle had a clear wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can”, Jake was finally able to retrieve the eagle and...
Tulsa woman killed in Osage County crash
An Wednesday evening collision northwest of Skiatook claims the life of a 66-year-old Tulsa woman.
Suspect on the run after hours-long standoff outside Tulsa home
Tulsa police say they're very familiar with the man who shot at the couple, and that he’s a convicted felon.
news9.com
Tulsa Mayor Asks For Tax Extension To Improve Public Buildings
Tulsa city leaders said public buildings are falling apart and make for bad working conditions. Plus, they said much of the fire department's equipment is outdated. Mayor GT Bynum wants a four-year renewal of the city's tax called "Improve our Tulsa" that will generate $600 million. Mayor Bynum said the...
news9.com
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
