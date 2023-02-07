Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pirate Nation mourns the passing of radio voice Jeff Charles
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jeff Charles, East Carolina’s long time “Voice of the Pirates” passed away unexpectedly Friday in New Orleans while accompanying the men’s basketball team. Charles a former Washington resident, has been the Pirates broadcaster for 30-plus years. He called some of ECU’s most...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Fifteenth Street improvements planned for near future
The Fifteenth Street and Carolina Avenue area will look very different in the next three to five years if the City of Washington’s plans for the area come to fruition. The City of Washington is exercising its partnership of two years with Electricities of North Carolina and Retail Strategies, LLC to assist with recruiting and retaining traditional and dining businesses, Mayor Donald Sadler said.
WITN
Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
WITN
Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction. Washington police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes. They found several homemade...
OnlyInYourState
Washington Is A North Carolina Town That’s Anything But Ordinary
Beaufort County’s seat, Washington, North Carolina, is located at the junction of the Tar and Pamlico rivers and is the gateway to the East Coast’s second-largest estuary, the Pamlico-Albemarle sounds. The gorgeous backdrop to this unique and charming town makes it one of the most picturesque places in the state. Established in 1776, this is the first city named after U.S. President George Washington, providing deep history showcased by several antebellum structures which astoundingly survived fires in 1864 and 1900. From historic walking tours to new shops and boutiques, you’ll find Washington is a North Carolina Town that’s anything but ordinary.
carolinacoastonline.com
Five from Carteret join top barbecue cooks to go head-to-head in state championship this weekend in Kinston
KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
WITN
Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:. He continued to say:. The Knights who are eligible to play are...
gsabusiness.com
Brewery, entertainment attraction coming to former Greenville textile mill
Two new tenants will be joining the Judson Mill District in Greenville — a historic textile mill-turned mixed-use community. Stumpy’s Hatchet House, a national axe-throwing and entertainment spot, and Magnetic South Brewery, one of the Upstate’s highest-growth breweries, will be opening their newest locations in the Judson Mill District, according to a Hughes Agency news release.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Feb. 11, 2023
Cat, Bambi – 0037. This adorable sweetheart is incredibly affectionate and she will bring so much love to a welcoming, forever family. Bambi is a gorgeous, 1 year old, American shorthair with an orange and white coat, and delightful tabby stripes. She arrived with two sisters, and they were adopted and rescued. Now, Bambi, ID No. 0037, is excitedly waiting for her turn. She is a wonderful, charming cat and, she is waiting to meet you at the Shelter.
Open enrollment to continue for Pitt County public schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education met this week to make an important vote. The board voted 6-2 to keep open enrollment going for two dozen public schools in Pitt County. Eastern Elementary School in Greenville will be the exception with open enrollment not taking place there. Pitt County officials said […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 5. 6 & 7
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
roanokebeacon.com
Oops! 2 8 23
By way of clarification, Kalin Shamar Williams, the Greenville man charged following a January 15 Plymouth shooting, is charged for just that crime, not a string of other gunfire incidents reported since last fall. Williams, 19, is charged with shooting into an occupied property on Winesett Circle about 5 p.m.,...
Five to be honored at Black History Month celebration
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — North Carolina Representative Gloristine Brown, Eva Clayton, United States Congressman Don Davis, James Fairfax and Dr. Garrie Moore will all be honored during the Black History Month Celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 1001 Hooker Road in Greenville. The event will take place on Feb. […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism
The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
Biscuitville celebrates new Greenville restaurant grand opening
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday. By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville. To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon […]
