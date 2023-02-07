Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLY) where we have detected an approximate $172.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 97,250,000 to 98,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLY, in trading today Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is up about 0.1%, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) is down about 0.4%, and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) is up by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLY, versus its 200 day moving average:

