Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023

Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Entrepreneur

3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023

January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
NASDAQ

OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings

EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ

XLY, AMZN, GM, F: Large Inflows Detected at ETF

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLY) where we have detected an approximate $172.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 97,250,000 to 98,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLY, in trading today Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is up about 0.1%, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) is down about 0.4%, and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) is up by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLY, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Top Stock Reports for SAP, Northrop Grumman & TC Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including SAP SE (SAP), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) and TC Energy Corp. (TRP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

