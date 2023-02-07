Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
LOOK: South Carolina Commits Making Pitch To Jonathan Paylor
South Carolina commits Kam Pringle and Mazeo Bennett are letting target Jonathan Paylor know how much they want him in Columbia.
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: WR Jonathan Paylor says #Gamecocks lead the way for him at this juncture of his recruiting
There are a few more months of recruiting ahead for WR Jonathan Paylor (5-9 170) of Burlington, NC, and at this point for him, he is South Carolina’s to lose. Paylor said Wednesday night the Gamecocks are out in front of everyone else for him right now, and it’s not all that close.
WLTX.com
Justen Brunson signs with South Carolina State
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Justen Brunson is staying as close to home as possible while still playing college football at a high level. The Calhoun County standout has signed with South Carolina State which can never have too many talented defensive backs and Brunson hopes to develop into an All-MEAC performer for the Bulldogs.
blufftontoday.com
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU
COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
auburntigers.com
Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
How To Watch: South Carolina At Auburn
South Carolina travels to Auburn for what could be a sneaky trap game against the Tigers.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley claps back at Geno Auriemma's comments on South Carolina vs. UConn officiating
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley called out UConn coach Geno Auriemma on Tuesday for comments the Huskies coach made about the Gamecocks' play style after their 81-77 win in Connecticut on Sunday. Auriemma received a technical foul in the rivalry game for throwing a water...
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
WLTX.com
Benedict, Allen basketball games on Saturday moved due to construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia sports rivals Allen University and Benedict College will be moving this weekend's games to a local high school due to construction work. According to a statement released by Allen on Thursday, Saturday's games will now be held at C.A. Johnson High School at 2219 Barhamville Road in Columbia.
247Sports
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
kool1027.com
North Central and Lugoff Elgin Heading To State
The North Central Knight wrestling team defeated Cross last night to punch their ticket to the class 2A State Championship against Liberty at Dreher High School Saturday morning. Nathan Martin with have live call in reports on Kool 102.7 at the end of each match to keep you up to date. North Central and Liberty will start at 10am.
Kingston confident in pitching staff heading into 2023 season
The South Carolina baseball team is one week away from opening up the 2023 season as it welcomes UMass Lowell to Founders Park for a three-game series starting on Feb. 17. It will be the Gamecocks first chance to show off their pitching staff led by right=hander Will Sanders, who was named to multiple preseason All-America teams.
Yahoo Sports
Dawn Staley calls out Geno Auriemma, UConn after criticism following win: 'I'm sick of it'
Dawn Staley isn’t here for Geno Auriemma’s criticism. The South Carolina coach hit back at the longtime UConn coach on Tuesday, just days after Auriemma criticized the Gamecocks following their win over the Huskies. Auriemma called them out after the game for apparently leaving bruises on Huskies star...
Darlington County man shot to death after meeting someone to sell French Bulldog at Bishopville KFC
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 76-year-old Darlington County man was shot and killed at a KFC restaurant in Lee County, according to Sheriff Daniel Simon. Lonnie Ray of Lamar died after being shot multiple times, Simon said. Multiple bullets also hit the restaurant located on Sumter Highway in Bishopville. Simon said Ray was at the […]
coladaily.com
Dave's Hot Chicken coming soon to Devine St.
Dave's Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Columbia, with a new location opening on Devine St. The Los Angeles-based chicken restaurant is moving into the former Smashburger location at 4601 Devine St. Kal Gullapalli signed a franchise agreement with Dave's Hot Chicken to open locations throughout South Carolina, focusing...
247Sports
