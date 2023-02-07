ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville women's basketball downs Virginia 63-53 on the road

After a tough-shooting first half laden with turnovers, the University of Louisville women's basketball team dominated the fourth quarter in a win on the road. The Cardinals ended the game on a 13-3 run and outscored host Virginia 22-10 in the final period of a 63-53 win at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Wisconsin

Penn State is looking to break an ugly two-game losing streak when it faces Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern tip and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 14-9 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten...
MADISON, WI
Franklin News Post

Indoor Track Championships are canceled

MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Charlottesville

The Monday, February 6, Powerball drawing really brought out the winners in Virginia. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday’s drawing, including a ticket that won $100,000 and five tickets that each won $50,000. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont announces retirement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The person who has been leading the Hospice of the Piedmont for nearly seven years is retiring. According to a release, HOP President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday that he would be retiring from his position. He joined HOP in 2016 after working in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Love my way

C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

The future of West Main

While a multi-million dollar streetscape will not be built on West Main, the scrapped project did result in rezoning that lowered maximum building heights. Photo by Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy