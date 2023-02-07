Read full article on original website
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations opens Feb. 9 at Market Street in The Woodlands
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations offers a large selection of whiskey as well as a menu of seasonal and American dishes. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Bosscat Kitchen & Libations opened its location in The Woodlands on Feb. 9 at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, Ste. 250, according to Market Street management.
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opens two Katy-area locations
Two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade franchises opened in the Katy-area this January. (Courtesy Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opened two locations in the Katy-area within one week of each other. The Katy Mills location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, had been planned for almost a year...
Porky's Belly BBQ sells out brisket in grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery
Porky's Belly BBQ held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Porky's Belly BBQ) Porky's Belly BBQ, located at 15496 FM 2854, held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. Owners Sergio and Solaida Nunez said the restaurant sold out of brisket, mac and cheese, and ribs in the first weekend.
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
Hopdoddy Burger Bar sets opening date for new Cypress location in Towne Lake
Hopdoddy Burger Bar serves a variety of burgers, fries, chicken and drinks. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is slated to open its eighth Houston-area location Feb. 20 at 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 129, Cypress, at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake. The first 100 people in line when...
Grazeables to relocate to Tomball, add grab-and-go charcuterie options
Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. (Courtesy Grazeables) Grazeables will relocate to 406 W. Main St., Tomball, from The Woodlands area and open its first storefront in March, owner Amy Martinez said. The business offers tea sandwiches; Japanese sandos, or fruit sandwiches; mini desserts; and charcuterie platters and boxes. The business also offers grazing tables for events.
Fitness studio Meraki Haus offers aerial, dance classes in Conroe
Fitness and dance studio Meraki Haus in Conroe opened Jan. 14. (Courtesy Meraki Haus) Meraki Haus, located at 1905 Longmire Road, Ste. C1, Conroe, opened Jan. 14. The studio offers a combination of fitness and dance classes, including pole and aerial work with traditional dance and fitness movements. Owner Jenna Brooks said she decided to open Meraki Haus to help bring her passion and knowledge of movement to the whole community.
La Pizca Mexican Grill brings authentic dishes to Conroe
La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. Owner Amador Soto said the new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food selected by a team of top-notch chefs. He said opening weekend produced an amazing turnout.
Nashville-style chicken franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opens Bay Area location
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken (not pictured) opened a new location in the Bay Area offering chicken that requires a waiver at its spiciest. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based franchise Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken opened a new location at 2410 Bay Area Blvd. E., Houston, in January. The franchise offers Nashville-style chicken at...
Local grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market provides Latin American flavors, products
Owner Celia Hernandez opened Don Tomate Meat Market off Grant Road in Cypress in 2020. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Celia Hernandez opened her grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market in February 2020 and has since expanded to a second location in Tomball last April. “I lived in Cypress for a while—for...
Market Street – The Woodlands Names the Latest Additions to the Retail and Restaurant Scene
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A new year brings much-anticipated openings to the dining and shopping options to guests at Market Street in The Woodlands. The shopping, dining and entertainment destination is experiencing a transformative moment as it diversifies the property’s tenant mix with the addition of a variety of new boutiques and restaurants.
Country Forest Plaza development announced in Magnolia
Country Forest Plaza is a 9,615-square-foot commercial development that will be located at 11828 FM 1488, Magnolia. (Courtesy SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston) Construction and preleasing activities are set to begin for Country Forest Plaza in Magnolia, a new commercial development project by SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston, the company announced via news release.
Doughnut guide: 7 scrumptious Heights, River Oaks, Montrose shops to satisfy your cravings
Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. (Courtesy Pexels) Whether it is a creative combination of unexpected flavors or the classic, reliable glazed version, doughnuts are offered at a number of shops in the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose area. Some shops, like Tiny’s Milk & Cookies, offer doughnuts among a wide variety of other baked goods. Others focus primarily on doughnuts themselves, with a list of coffees and kolaches to round out the menu. This guide provides a noncomprehensive list of places to grab a local doughnut, whether it is to go with coffee to start the morning or to satisfy a sweet tooth after a long day.
Taste of the Town names four winners, serves 2,200 attendees at annual event in The Woodlands
Olatee African Cafe prepared jollof rice with cooked plantains as part of The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce’s Jan. 26 Taste of the Town. The event featured local restaurants at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its...
First Pearland location of Torchy's Tacos opening in mid-March
The Torchy's Tacos in East Pearland is slated to open in mid-March, according to the company's communications manager. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) A new Torchy’s Tacos location is slated to open in East Pearland on March 15 at 2800 E. Broadway St., according to Torchy’s Tacos Communications Manager Marisa Patterson.
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression
Douglas Elliman Texas co-owner Jacob Sudhoff, CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer at the CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. (Photo by Johnny Than) Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of...
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Heights shop Tenfold Coffee brings curiosity to coffee
A latte at Tenfold Coffee is served with art depicting a swan. (Photos by Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Tenfold Coffee does not resemble a traditional coffee cafe. It has an expansive deck outside, and inside there are three distinct areas: the cafe, the roaster and the lab for classes. But no...
