In what’s been a fascinating year for sports in Berkeley, Feb. 10 marks the awakening of the hibernating Cal softball team. The Bears return to action this weekend after 270-plus days since the 2022 season to compete in the Easton Classic in both Fullerton and Los Angeles. The last season-opening stretch saw Cal go 4-1 with steady victories over Dixie State, Cal State Fullerton, San Diego and Colorado State, along with a 1-0 loss to Ole Miss.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO