FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered TricyclejoemoodyStockton, CA
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three InjuredcreteStockton, CA
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CAMichelsen ReportManteca, CA
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
Cal softball prepares for return to diamond at Easton Classic
In what’s been a fascinating year for sports in Berkeley, Feb. 10 marks the awakening of the hibernating Cal softball team. The Bears return to action this weekend after 270-plus days since the 2022 season to compete in the Easton Classic in both Fullerton and Los Angeles. The last season-opening stretch saw Cal go 4-1 with steady victories over Dixie State, Cal State Fullerton, San Diego and Colorado State, along with a 1-0 loss to Ole Miss.
'Exodus to Eden' floods with ambition, sows seeds of change
The mural-covered brick walls of Flax Art & Design are a fitting exterior for the art supplies that color the building’s interior. Theater is the lesser-expected art form that brings this building to life, and it presently illustrates the complexities of religious and non-religious worship. Kicking off Oakland Theater...
Inside BAMPFA’s trove of film treasures, collected since the 1960s
The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, or BAMPFA, is located just across the street from Crescent Lawn, but just a few miles north in Richmond, the museum owns a massive and little-known vault. The vault, created in the late 1960s, is filled with more than 18,000 films and...
Developer to build 280 units of student housing by 2026
A developer plans to build approximately 280 units of student housing in Berkeley beginning in 2024 — fielding support from some and criticism from others who believe that the planned units are not affordable enough. Riaz Capital plans to build at 3030 Telegraph Ave., 2300 Ellsworth St. and a...
'The person behind the artists': Musical duo celebrates Black musicians
From blues to soul and R&B, Jackie Gage and Kevin Goldberg shared the impact of Black musicians in music history throughout the century at their Feb. 7 performance at UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union. The musicians captivated UC Berkeley students and community members with their performance....
Innovations in recycling aim to reduce e-waste in Berkeley
As the world transitions to greener technologies, batteries are an increasing and stubborn source of waste. New innovations in recycling aim to reduce e-waste around Berkeley. Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or LBNL, are aiming to make battery production safer and more equitable by reducing costs, and recycling service Ridwell is helping Berkeley residents recycle these pollutants in addition to items such as plastic film, lightbulbs and styrofoam.
AlterTheatre’s ‘Pueblo Revolt’ breathes new life into stories of Indigenous Peoples
Written by Dillon Chitto and directed by Reed Flores, AlterTheatre’s “Pueblo Revolt” is in production at UC Berkeley’s Arts Research Center from Feb. 9 through Feb. 12. A breath of fresh air, the two-hander play centers itself on the whole human experience — love, hardship, humor and an exploration of gender identity — of two brothers during the Pueblo Revolt in the 1680s.
Police Accountability Board discusses ongoing misconduct allegations
Berkeley’s Police Accountability Board, or PAB, discussed its role in the ongoing investigation of the Berkeley Police Department, or BPD’s, Downtown Task Force, which faced policy complaints, and met with BPD interim Chief Jennifer Louis in its Wednesday session. During the meeting, board member Cheryl Owens said there...
