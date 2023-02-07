ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Two suspects in 2021 Lincoln County homicide arrested

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Residents of the Holiday Willow Grove facility were forced out for more than a month after a burst pipe. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 7 hours ago. The parents claim that...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year

Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 9th

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 9th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. William McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 8 hours ago. The parents claim that...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
WBTV

SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy