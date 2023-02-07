Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Gaston County works to clear 50K open court cases dating back to 1970s
Many of the charges are being cleared but the people involved don’t know about it.
WBTV
York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus. No children were on board at the time. Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus...
WBTV
Two suspects in 2021 Lincoln County homicide arrested
Two suspects in 2021 Lincoln County homicide arrested
Kings Mountain motorcycle club member sentenced to 27 years in prison
Thirty-one-year old Justin “Raw” Fite, a Kings Mountain-based member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. On June 7, Fite pled guilty. He was among 20 defendants who were charged as part of “Operation Ice...
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
'This place is crazy': Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving Rock Hill school bus, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill school bus and climbed through its emergency hatch, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of the bus […]
WBTV
Seniors to return to living facility after more than a month displaced due to burst pipe
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors wanted answers after a burst water pipe forced some Mecklenburg County seniors out of their apartments for more than a month. After WBTV reached out Friday, the company that owns Holiday Willow Grove, Holiday by Atria, and Mecklenburg County said they would expedite the review and repair process.
WBTV
Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year
Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots February 9th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, February 9th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nearly 40 years after a mother and son were strangled in Charlotte, police say they found the killer
On Mar. 14, 1984, police officers were called to an apartment complex in the Hidden Valley area. They found 27-year old Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year old son Derrick Mobley, murdered inside their apartment. Both had been strangled. For nearly four decades, the double homicide went unsolved. Eventually, the...
WBTV
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
Elementary school student flashes gun on video chat, threatens 7-year-old classmate
“We received a report that a student may have had a weapon on the bus after school."
WBTV
Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility
Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility
WBTV
Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
WBTV
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
NC school employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student: police
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
WBTV
Atrium Health explores solutions as gun violence overwhelms hospital, community
Atrium Health explores solutions as gun violence overwhelms hospital, community
WBTV
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. It’s the second case involving juvenile murder suspects. Last week Kannapolis Police arrested another 14-year-old in a separate homicide. “This is where evil has invaded our community,...
