Rebuilds occur at all levels of sports. You see them when an inspiring, innovative coach can imprint a winning philosophy. It took less than four years for visionary Mikel Arteta to guide Arsenal Football Club from a directionless mess to top of the English Premier League. Having inherited the dysfunctional Cincinnati Bengals, savvy Zac Taylor found his ideal quarterback in Joe Burrow and led his team to the Super Bowl in just three years. Last season, T. J. Otzelberger turned 2-22 Iowa State basketball into a Big-12 powerhouse in his first season on the job.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO