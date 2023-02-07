Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
NYPD officer fatally shot in robbery is mourned by hundreds at Brooklyn funeral
A funeral will be held Thursday for the NYPD officer who was fatally shot during a botched robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend. Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, died Tuesday at Brookdale University Hospital after being shot Saturday.
Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police, who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man, found his body on freight train tracks; the 19-year-old victim had been shot in the head, officials said Thursday. Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight train tracks near Nostrand […]
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene
Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Brooklyn trio punches man, 74, to ground for $15
A 74-year-old man was punched to the ground in Brooklyn by three robbers who stole $15 from him, police said Thursday.
News 12
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday. As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later. A viewing...
Man repeatedly stabbed after fight with an acquaintance in Chelsea: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed after getting into a fight with an acquaintance in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The suspect attacked the victim near Delancey and Norfolk streets in Chelsea just after 3 a.m., police said. The man was stabbed in the torso three times and taken to the […]
fox5ny.com
NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound
NEW YORK - The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood. Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.
Nanuet man charged with attempted murder in Haverstraw shootings
Police say on Oct. 22 at 2:30 a.m., officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside P&D Seafood at 9 Main St.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
NBC New York
NYC Woman Convicted of Trying to Kill Look-Alike With Poison Cheesecake
A New York City woman was convicted of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning another woman who looked like her with a sedative-laced cheesecake before stealing from her in a bizarre case that took place in 2016, prosecutors said Thursday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Viktoria Nasyrova,...
New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery
A New York career criminal was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty NYPD officer on Saturday.
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Armed men storm 7-Eleven store in Manhattan, fire shots take $700: NYPD
Police are looking for these two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Manhattan on Jan. 31 (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two men robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in...
Exclusive video of gunshots heard on night of Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
In an exclusive video obtained by News 12, gunshots are heard the night Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her car.
NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.
