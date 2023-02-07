ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

PIX11

Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police, who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man, found his body on freight train tracks; the 19-year-old victim had been shot in the head, officials said Thursday.  Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight train tracks near Nostrand […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Carjacking Suspect Tracked To Yonkers: Police Still On Scene

Police are currently active in a part of Westchester County after a carjacking suspect was tracked to the area. The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 9, when a carjacking happened in the Bronx. The suspect was then tracked to Yonkers, where they were caught and placed in custody, Yonkers Police announced around 10:30 a.m.
YONKERS, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island

Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday. As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later. A viewing...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Convicted of Trying to Kill Look-Alike With Poison Cheesecake

A New York City woman was convicted of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning another woman who looked like her with a sedative-laced cheesecake before stealing from her in a bizarre case that took place in 2016, prosecutors said Thursday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Viktoria Nasyrova,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.  No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

