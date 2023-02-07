ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Calcasieu Parish News

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
KAPLAN, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge

If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
centralcitynews.us

Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?

You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kaplan woman killed in St. Martin Parish crash after leaving roadway, striking culvert

A Kaplan woman was killed Tuesday after her car ran off the road and struck a culvert in St. Martin Parish. Shari N. Suby, 37, of Kaplan, was driving east on La. 328 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when she ran off the roadway to the left, entered a ditch and struck a culvert. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Rue Bois Chene Road, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
KAPLAN, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

