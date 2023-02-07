Read full article on original website
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating overnight ATM theft at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An ATM is missing from a business in the 14000 block of Old Hammond Highway. The machine was stolen from a Mobil Gas Station around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO says, “The suspects arrived...
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert
37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
Louisiana woman dead after her vehicle crashed into ditch in Breaux Bridge
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
Lafayette, Louisiana Councilman Says Some Residents Don’t Want a New Truck Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents who wanted to discuss their reasons for not wanting a new truck stop gathered with Lafayette City Councilman Pat Lews this week to share their thoughts according to KLFY. Also at this meeting was the realtor who represents the person wanting to build the...
Lane closure on I-49 north at I-10 for bridge repair Friday
The outside travel lane of I-49 northbound will be closed prior to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp today, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge
If you are looking for a spot that is close to home but will provide you with a tranquil and serene environment then these cabins are the perfect spot for your next getaway. Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
theadvocate.com
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Parents Arrested After 4-month-old Baby Found Sleeping Next to Fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A four-month-old child was discovered sleeping next to a deadly drug when law enforcement conducted a raid on a Baton Rouge home, prompting a call to child services. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was investigating 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who lived in a Baton...
Kaplan woman dies in St. Martin Parish crash
A Kaplan woman died from injuries she sustained in the Tuesday evening crash; State Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes re-opened following vehicle crash on Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green confirms a vehicle accident with possible injuries that took place this afternoon has caused a closure.
Iberia Parish Sheriff deputy helps save man’s life
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – James Duhe Jr. says he was driving around New Iberia not knowing that he was in the initial stages of having a stroke. “A flushed feeling came upon me from my hip to my foot. Then I realized something was obviously very wrong.” Duhe says he pulled over in a […]
wbrz.com
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
Duson Police looking for man who stole tools, tires from local business
DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at local business. Police said on Sunday, Feb. 5 the suspect drove his 2000’s model GMC pickup to the business and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and large tires. Hours prior to the burglary, police said, […]
centralcitynews.us
Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?
You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
EPSO: Keep them off the streets
It may be Mardi Gras, but that doesn't mean it's OK to drive all vehicles on parish roads, the sheriff says.
theadvocate.com
Kaplan woman killed in St. Martin Parish crash after leaving roadway, striking culvert
A Kaplan woman was killed Tuesday after her car ran off the road and struck a culvert in St. Martin Parish. Shari N. Suby, 37, of Kaplan, was driving east on La. 328 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when she ran off the roadway to the left, entered a ditch and struck a culvert. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Rue Bois Chene Road, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
You Can Now Buy a Boudin-Filled Donut in Youngsville, Louisiana
Innovation comes in all forms. Sometimes, it's a new invention. Sometimes, it's a new scientific theory. And sometimes, it's a culinary innovation that hasn't been seen since Krispy Kreme put a donut on either side of a burger or that time KFC created a sandwich using fried chicken breasts as the bun.
Alabama man killed when his Harley motorcycle struck stopped motorist on Louisiana interstate
An Alabama man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a stopped SUV on an interstate in Louisiana, state troopers said. Louisiana State Police said the accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Troopers said the three-vehicle crash happened on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between...
