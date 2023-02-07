Read full article on original website
What Iowa's Caitlin Clark Said After Loss to No. 2 Indiana Women's Basketball
Hear from Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark after the Hawkeyes' 87-78 loss to No. 2 Indiana Thursday night. Clark thought the crowd was tremendous, but the environment and Hoosier guarding didn't rattle her at all, she said.
Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery Praises Purdue Basketball's Unselfishness
No. 1 Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures to take down Iowa 87-73 on Thursday night at Mackey Arena. Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery talked about the team's selfless approach during his postgame press conference.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Pen City Current
West Point Mayor Walker dead at 79
WEST POINT – It’s a sad day for the City of West Point as an icon that helped shape the city’s past, present, and future died early Wednesday morning after battling lung cancer. West Point Mayor Paul Dean Walker, 79, of West Point, Iowa, died at 2:32...
KCRG.com
Community members in Swisher come together to help one of their own
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people headed to the Swisher American Legion to help a family who lost their home in a fire last year. Kurt Jordan said his son Nik, daughter-in-law Kayla, and their young daughter Penelope were out to eat the night of September 25, 2022, when Kurt received a call from his son Nik.
Hunters Bag Rare Mountain Lion In Iowa While Coyote Hunting
Mountain lions were long ago extirpated from the state of Iowa. However, they occasionally do show back up in the state in a transient capacity. Mountain lions that show up in Iowa are believed to disperse from established populations in the Dakotas. Back in the fall of 2022, a hunter in Iowa caught a glimpse of a cougar. It passed in front of his treestand while he was out bow hunting. Now according to Field & Stream, two coyote hunters in the state just bagged a big mountain lion.
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
3 dead, 6 injured in 2 vehicle crash
Three people are dead and six others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Muscatine County this afternoon. According to a release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the area of the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street (F-70) in Muscatine County on Sunday at about 2:25 p.m. for […]
Beloved Iowa store set to close after 83 years
A beloved local store in Iowa is set to close after serving the community for over 83 years. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, O'Hara True Value Hardware announced that they would be closing their store in Ottumwa in a post on their Facebook page.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, Fort Madison
Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Montrose, IA. She was born on October 7, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA to Ron & Lisa Taylor Sharp. She enjoyed going fishing and going to the races, but her greatest joy was being there for her three children whenever they needed her.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for methamphetamine possession
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Tuesday, February 7th, at about 9:38 AM, Des Moines County Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Rd.
Daily Iowan
State Board of Regents cancel contract negotiation meetings with UIHC health care professionals union
After recent salary negotiation meetings between the University of Iowa health care professionals union and the state Board of Regents, the regents canceled all future bargaining meetings. The Service Employees International Union Local of Minnesota and Iowa started negotiating its contract with the regents on Jan. 18. The union initially...
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
