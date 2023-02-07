Mountain lions were long ago extirpated from the state of Iowa. However, they occasionally do show back up in the state in a transient capacity. Mountain lions that show up in Iowa are believed to disperse from established populations in the Dakotas. Back in the fall of 2022, a hunter in Iowa caught a glimpse of a cougar. It passed in front of his treestand while he was out bow hunting. Now according to Field & Stream, two coyote hunters in the state just bagged a big mountain lion.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO