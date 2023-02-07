ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
nbc16.com

Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters

For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

North Medford to NASA: robotics engineer speaks to students

MEDFORD, Ore. — Matt Heverly first visited the North Medford High School Planetarium in 1985 when he was a student at Kennedy Elementary School. Years later, he finds himself in Pasadena as an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Mars may just be a distant red dot in the...
MEDFORD, OR
klcc.org

Ashland Council Member Tonya Graham appointed mayor

Graham was unanimously selected by the council to serve through the next election in 2024. She had unsuccessfully run for mayor in 2020. She lost to Julie Akins, who abruptly resigned from her mayoral post last month. After being appointed by the council on Tuesday, Graham said Ashland is undergoing...
nbc16.com

City of Roseburg launches public camping survey

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
MEDFORD, OR
nbc16.com

Fire breaks out at Bear Creek Park playground overnight

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says it is currently investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park playground. According to police, calls came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. Witnesses in the...
MEDFORD, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love The Superb Food At This Oregon Train Depot-Turned-Restaurant

Medford, Oregon is a beautiful city that is filled with breathtaking natural beauty and charming historical sites. One of its most popular attractions is Porters Restaurant, which is located in the heart of the city and has been serving up delicious meals for over 30 years. Porters Restaurant has a...
MEDFORD, OR
KCBY

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
kpic

Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
KDRV

Expect delays driving south on I-5

MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
MEDFORD, OR
nbc16.com

9-year-olds save younger sister after pit bull attack

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A White City family is speaking out and urging others to stay vigilant after their daughter was attacked by a pit bull on Sunday. 6-year-old Riley Young was hospitalized after being bitten while playing in the roadway. "I just want parents to be aware to...
WHITE CITY, OR
KTVL

Driver escapes injury from vehicle fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Foothill Road was closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire in the roadway. According to police, multiple 911 calls came in reporting flames shooting from a car while driving southbound at 2:45 p.m. The driver escaped the vehicle before...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

