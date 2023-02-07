Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters
For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
nbc16.com
North Medford to NASA: robotics engineer speaks to students
MEDFORD, Ore. — Matt Heverly first visited the North Medford High School Planetarium in 1985 when he was a student at Kennedy Elementary School. Years later, he finds himself in Pasadena as an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Mars may just be a distant red dot in the...
nbc16.com
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
klcc.org
Ashland Council Member Tonya Graham appointed mayor
Graham was unanimously selected by the council to serve through the next election in 2024. She had unsuccessfully run for mayor in 2020. She lost to Julie Akins, who abruptly resigned from her mayoral post last month. After being appointed by the council on Tuesday, Graham said Ashland is undergoing...
nbc16.com
City of Roseburg launches public camping survey
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg officials are asking the public to complete an online survey about public camping that launched on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Input is being sought from as many community members as possible to help guide the City in determining potential additional regulations or restrictions the City may want to impose. City officials ask everyone with an interest in Roseburg – housed and unhoused residents and others who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg – to take a few minutes to fill out the anonymous public survey.
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
nbc16.com
Fire breaks out at Bear Creek Park playground overnight
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says it is currently investigating the cause of a fire early Thursday morning at Bear Creek Park playground. According to police, calls came in just after 1 a.m. Thursday about a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. Witnesses in the...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love The Superb Food At This Oregon Train Depot-Turned-Restaurant
Medford, Oregon is a beautiful city that is filled with breathtaking natural beauty and charming historical sites. One of its most popular attractions is Porters Restaurant, which is located in the heart of the city and has been serving up delicious meals for over 30 years. Porters Restaurant has a...
KCBY
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
nbc16.com
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
KDRV
Expect delays driving south on I-5
MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
KDRV
New report shows housing sales decreased "dramatically" in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A new report released by the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors shows that housing sales, from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023, decreased "dramatically" in Jackson County. According to the report home sales in almost every category and city, decreased during that time frame, with Jackson County...
kpic
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
nbc16.com
9-year-olds save younger sister after pit bull attack
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A White City family is speaking out and urging others to stay vigilant after their daughter was attacked by a pit bull on Sunday. 6-year-old Riley Young was hospitalized after being bitten while playing in the roadway. "I just want parents to be aware to...
kpic
Over 288 grams of fentanyl seized by Douglas County authorities over 10-day period
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Throughout the end of January, detectives assigned to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted multiple investigations over a ten-day period involving individuals distributing fentanyl throughout the community. On January 19, 2023, DINT investigated a case which resulted in the seizure of approximately 53.8 grams of...
KTVL
Driver escapes injury from vehicle fire in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Foothill Road was closed Monday afternoon after a vehicle caught fire in the roadway. According to police, multiple 911 calls came in reporting flames shooting from a car while driving southbound at 2:45 p.m. The driver escaped the vehicle before...
