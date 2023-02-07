ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton Beach, NY

27east.com

Thiele Decries Dilapidating State of Stony Brook Southampton Facilities

New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. this week decried the sorry state of the Stony Brook Southampton campus, charging that by failing to meet its stewardship commitment to... more. Thieves absconded with the “Welcome to Flanders” sign sometime during the overnight hours of Friday, ... 10 Feb 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

The Green Catch

Don’t look now, but all five East End towns are poised to have new leadership in their top posts next year. Jay Schneiderman will be term-limited out in Southampton Town in 2023, and the town supervisors in the four other... Broad Support. It’s rare to see a large group...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Community News, February 9

EAST HAMPTON ‘Hockey Night in the Hamptons’ Benefits Veterans Programs A “Hockey Night in the Hamptons” fundraiser in support of veterans will take place in East Hampton from 6 p.m.... more. Three burlap sacks never made it back to the barn. Left by the base of...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Crash Test Dummies Make a Pit Stop in Riverhead

Suffolk Theater in Riverhead will presents three-time Grammy-nominated 1990s alt-rockers Crash Test Dummies on Wednesday, February 22, at 8 p.m. In 2018, 25 years after the release of their multi-Grammy... more. Veteran film and television production designer and Sag Harbor resident Dean Taucher presents his behind-the-scenes ... by Staff Writer.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Gardella Pitches Affordable Housing at Sag Harbor Municipal Site

When Sag Harbor Village officials last year hired H2M Architects + Engineers of Melville to undertake preliminary design work for the eventual replacement of the Sag Harbor Firehouse and Sag... more. The District 9 First Responders hockey team, made up of firefighters, police officers, EMTs and ... 9 Feb 2023...
SAG HARBOR, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Commack Community Association among concerned residents

As the number of people signing the Change.org petition against a Kings Park rail yard grows, the property owner said the plan would benefit Smithtown and Huntington. In the last few weeks, residents of Kings Park and the surrounding areas, including Fort Salonga and Commack, have voiced their opposition to a proposed rail yard. More than 2,000 people have signed the Change.org petition titled “We Oppose Townline Rail Terminal.”
KINGS PARK, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of February 9

TUCKAHOE — A motorist contacted Southampton Town Police on January 31 after someone stole the toolbox out of the bed of his truck sometime between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. while... more. New York State’s highest court on Thursday, February 9, delivered a major blow to the ... by Stephen...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: LI boat explodes in fiery blaze

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.Surveillance video shows the dramatic moment a sailboat bursts into flames, debris flying everywhere, while the owner was on board."I heard a loud boom, explosion, sounded like a bomb," said a witness named Gus, whose yacht was docked nearby. "Boom, echoed off the building. My ears were ringing."He called 911."I came outside. I heard him yelling for help," Gus said.Fire officials say when emergency crews arrived, 44-year old Scott Murray was trapped in the cabin of the boat, underneath debris.He had broken bones...
ISLIP, NY
27east.com

Applications for Affordable Housing in Riverside Now Available

A new application period is open for affordable housing in Riverside, where the Town of Southampton Housing Authority has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island to construct multiple... more. The Express News Group presented “The Pulse of the Market: Buying & Selling in the ... 3 Feb 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Duck Island Bakery Expands to New Location in Huntington

If you loved Duck Island bakery before you’ll love it more in its new, expanded location. Recently moved to Wall Street from East Main Street, Duck Island joins Southdown Coffee, Happy Farm and R & S Meat Market in the same shopping center. The new spot opened for business...
HUNTINGTON, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We’ll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY

