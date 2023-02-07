ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

ncataggies.com

A&T Continues Fight For CAA Regular-Season Title With Two Home Games This Week

THE GAME(s) North Carolina A&T (15-7, 9-2 CAA) vs. Hampton (7-13, 4-6 CAA)/. vs. William & Mary (12-10, 7-4 CAA as of Feb. 9) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. STREAM: Friday's contest will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 7 p.m., and Sunday's game will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. Donal Ware will provide the play-by-play and Arlene Mitchell is the analyst.
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

A&T Cools Off Elon As Bettis Heats Up

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T had the unenviable task of trying to slow down one of the hottest men's basketball teams in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) on Wednesday night at Corbett Sports Center. No, not College of Charleston. No, not Hofstra. But they had to find a...
ELON, NC
ncataggies.com

Ibarro Leads A&T Softball Into CAA Era

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T softball will enter its first season in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) with interim head coach Diego Ibarra. Ibarra replaces Patti Raduenz, who resigned from her post last fall after three seasons. "I'm very excited for the season," Ibarra said. "I'm very confident...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Taylor's Five Takeaways: UNC vs. Wake Forest

Taylor Vippolis joined Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's The Postgame podcast after North Carolina's 92-85 loss at Wake Forest. Here were Vippolis' five main takeaways from the game ... 1. Demoralizing Performance - “Spare me the last four and a half to five minutes where the team did start to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands 2024 linebacker Whittman Whaley

Continuing their hot start on the recruiting trail, Wake Forest garnered another commitment as Gatlinburg(Tn.) Gattlinburg-Pittman High linebacker Whittman Whaley announced his commitment to the Deacs. Whaley was a standout athlete on both sides of the ball his junior year. As a linebacker, he notched 77 tackles, 11 tackles, and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company. The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
KING, NC
FOX8 News

Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date

A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Truckload of Jack Daniel’s bottles, jugs smash onto I-40 in Greensboro after tractor-trailer overturns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash. The crash was initially reported on Monday night but the exit ramp remains closed into Tuesday morning as crews work to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling glass bottles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro residents, city leaders share concerns about speeding at intersection of Randleman Road, Meadowview Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people are scared to leave home because of the danger outside their door: speeding drivers day and night. It’s one of the biggest complaints people living near the intersection of Randleman Road and Meadowview Road in Greensboro have addressed with city council members. FOX8 crews went to the intersection at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC

