ncataggies.com
A&T Continues Fight For CAA Regular-Season Title With Two Home Games This Week
THE GAME(s) North Carolina A&T (15-7, 9-2 CAA) vs. Hampton (7-13, 4-6 CAA)/. vs. William & Mary (12-10, 7-4 CAA as of Feb. 9) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. STREAM: Friday's contest will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 7 p.m., and Sunday's game will be streamed on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. Donal Ware will provide the play-by-play and Arlene Mitchell is the analyst.
ncataggies.com
A&T Cools Off Elon As Bettis Heats Up
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T had the unenviable task of trying to slow down one of the hottest men's basketball teams in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) on Wednesday night at Corbett Sports Center. No, not College of Charleston. No, not Hofstra. But they had to find a...
ncataggies.com
Ibarro Leads A&T Softball Into CAA Era
EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T softball will enter its first season in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) with interim head coach Diego Ibarra. Ibarra replaces Patti Raduenz, who resigned from her post last fall after three seasons. "I'm very excited for the season," Ibarra said. "I'm very confident...
247Sports
Taylor's Five Takeaways: UNC vs. Wake Forest
Taylor Vippolis joined Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's The Postgame podcast after North Carolina's 92-85 loss at Wake Forest. Here were Vippolis' five main takeaways from the game ... 1. Demoralizing Performance - “Spare me the last four and a half to five minutes where the team did start to...
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands 2024 linebacker Whittman Whaley
Continuing their hot start on the recruiting trail, Wake Forest garnered another commitment as Gatlinburg(Tn.) Gattlinburg-Pittman High linebacker Whittman Whaley announced his commitment to the Deacs. Whaley was a standout athlete on both sides of the ball his junior year. As a linebacker, he notched 77 tackles, 11 tackles, and...
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands Danish Forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion
Steve Forbes strikes again, but this time in the high school ranks. Marqus Mitrovic Marion, who stands 6-foot-8, 200 pounds announced his commitment to Wake Forest, joining Aaron Clark for the 2023 recruiting class. Marion chose the Deacs over offers from Xavier, Boston College, Dayton, Iona, Depaul, and Marquette amongst...
New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company. The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
wfmynews2.com
'If not me, then who?', Lt. Dwayne Little steps up and fills in the gaps at his alma mater
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Throughout his time in Forsyth County, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has emphasized the importance of his deputies becoming one with their community. One Lieutenant has taken that duty, to a new level and we spoke to him about why he does so. Lieutenant Dwayne Little isn't just...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date
A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
Burlington man wins $101,665 after buying $2 ticket at mini mart
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Bradshaw, of Burlington, bought a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bradshaw bought his winning 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam’s Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He arrived Monday to collect his prize. […]
FBI agents see Livingstone College as recruiting ground
North Carolina FBI agents came to the Salisbury campus looking for potential recruits on Tuesday.
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
WXII 12
German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
Truckload of Jack Daniel’s bottles, jugs smash onto I-40 in Greensboro after tractor-trailer overturns
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash. The crash was initially reported on Monday night but the exit ramp remains closed into Tuesday morning as crews work to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling glass bottles […]
Greensboro residents, city leaders share concerns about speeding at intersection of Randleman Road, Meadowview Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people are scared to leave home because of the danger outside their door: speeding drivers day and night. It’s one of the biggest complaints people living near the intersection of Randleman Road and Meadowview Road in Greensboro have addressed with city council members. FOX8 crews went to the intersection at […]
Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
