Parchment paper is a kitchen staple. It has so many uses! It comes in handy whether you’re making brownies, baked cod with lemons and artichokes, a drop-dead gorgeous strawberry meringue cake, or almost anything that needs some time in the oven. It also makes for easy packaging for tucking a sandwich in a lunchbox, can be used as an impromptu piping bag for icing a cake, and, when swapped for plastic wrap, can make your fancy cheeses last longer in the fridge. It also makes clean-up a breeze, which makes it downright indispensable. However, there’s one thing that parchment paper can’t do—tell you which side goes up! That’s what we’re here for.

21 DAYS AGO