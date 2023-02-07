Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
How to make an easy giant button that makes great sewing room decor
I love super-sized objects. I don’t know why making tiny things giant is cool but it is. Better yet when you can make a tiny object super-sized with an easy object. Pop on over to one of the master recycled crafter’s blog Mark Montano for the tutorial on how to make giant buttons out of a recycled frisbee. I can see a whole wall of these giant buttons in all sorts of colors!
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream
In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
The Daily South
Which Side Of Parchment Paper Goes Up?
Parchment paper is a kitchen staple. It has so many uses! It comes in handy whether you’re making brownies, baked cod with lemons and artichokes, a drop-dead gorgeous strawberry meringue cake, or almost anything that needs some time in the oven. It also makes for easy packaging for tucking a sandwich in a lunchbox, can be used as an impromptu piping bag for icing a cake, and, when swapped for plastic wrap, can make your fancy cheeses last longer in the fridge. It also makes clean-up a breeze, which makes it downright indispensable. However, there’s one thing that parchment paper can’t do—tell you which side goes up! That’s what we’re here for.
Peanut Butter Cookies
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie.
Avalanche No Bake Cookies: Decadent Desserts
No bake dessert recipes are some of the best ones to make and these avalanche cookies are no exception. These little bits of deliciousness are so easy. No turning on the oven, no mess, no fuss. Plus, kids love them! The best part is that they can help make them so this is something that the whole family can enjoy together.
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
Banana Cream Pie
What could be better than an Old Fashioned Banana Cream Pie? Rich, silky, and creamy, made from simple ingredients. This is the perfect comfort food, indulgent but light enough not to feel guilty after enjoying a slice or two of this Southern Classic.
Baked Custard
When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients. Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.
These quick and easy cream cheese cookies taste just like cheesecake
Whether you love it plain, chocolate-flavored, or with a dash of pumpkin spice, cheesecake is a decadent dessert that’s beloved by many people. However, anyone who’s ever attempted to make a cheesecake at home from scratch knows it’s no small feat — it takes ample prep time, hours of baking in the oven and then several hours more cooling in the fridge.
iheart.com
Fancy Feast Launches New Line For Spending Valentine’s Day With Cats
Does your purr-fect Valentine’s Day include curling up with your cat at home? Fancy Feast has you covered with a new line made just for cat lovers. According to the pet food brand’s recent survey of cat food owners, 20% of cat parents prefer spending the holiday with their felines over their significant others. And now Fancy Feast has created the Cuddle Collection to make pet parents even cozier when you celebrate with their fur baby on February 14th.
msn.com
Is It Safe To Use A Ziploc Bag For Sous Vide?
So you treated yourself to an immersion circulator to try out a cooking method professional chefs adore — sous vide. But this special tool that keeps the water moving and at a consistent temperature isn't everything you need for sous vide. Along with the immersion circulator, you'll also need...
princesspinkygirl.com
Mini Snickers Cheesecakes
If you love the combination of sweet and salty, you will love this creamy Mini Snickers Cheesecake! Our delicious recipe starts with a graham cracker crust, followed by a creamy cheesecake filling flavored with chopped Snickers candy bars. Mini Snickers Cheesecake Bites. Our easy Mini Snickers Cheesecakes recipe is so...
Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness
Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
BHG
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Cream cheese is a staple ingredient in everything from mashed potatoes to cheesecakes, but you don't always use up a whole container. Your freezer can help you make the most of every last bit of cream cheese. You can freeze cream cheese, but you'll need to consider how you plan to use the thawed cream cheese as the texture may become grainy. The great news is that it's still useful (and delicious!) in baked goods, casseroles, and dips.
Attract Love and Romance with a Full Moon Ritual
For the full moon, I wanted to share my favorite full moon ritual for attracting romance into your life. This ritual is simple and easy to follow, and it can be done by anyone, regardless of their spiritual or magical beliefs.
How to Make the Richest Million-Dollar Pie
You name it, there’s a no-bake pie for it. No matter what flavors you like (or don’t like), there’s a perfect no-bake pie recipe out there for you. Coconut and pineapple fans in particular will love million-dollar pie, a retro dessert made with just seven ingredients and a little patience. Learn how to make a million-dollar pie that some might say tastes like–ahem—a million bucks.
drugstorenews.com
Ben & Jerry’s rolls out 2 dessert-inspired ganache Topped flavors
The new flavor-packed pints — Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake — contain decadent layers of chocolate ganache, the company said. Ben & Jerry’s is adding two new flavors to its dessert-inspired Topped line of sweets. The new flavor-packed pints — Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry...
Recycled Crafts
Get Your Chevron On with This Easy Fleece Blanket Knitting Pattern
Any time is a great time for a new knit blanket, but I feel like this place we’re in in the northern hemisphere, where it feels like winter might never actually end, is the perfect time to knit a new blanket. You’ve probably been spending a lot of time...
Recycled Crafts
Print and Color Valentines for Kids
Whether you need a coloring page or several for the art area, or for kids to use when waiting for something else to happen, or you’re looking for semi-homemade valentines, these printable Valentine’s Day coloring pages and valentines are a great thing to have on hand this time of year.
