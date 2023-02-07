The city of New Haven is experiencing a surge in fatal opioid overdoses in the last two weeks, with 12 deaths since Jan. 25 – higher than the average of two per week. “From the start of the pandemic in 2020, the rate has gone up much more quickly than it did statewide, in the New Haven area,” said Mark Abraham, executive director, DataHaven. “There is a very dramatic increase in the number of African American and Latino adults dying from overdose.”

