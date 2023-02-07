ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song

A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
Two deadly weeks in New Haven: three times as many overdose deaths

The city of New Haven is experiencing a surge in fatal opioid overdoses in the last two weeks, with 12 deaths since Jan. 25 – higher than the average of two per week. “From the start of the pandemic in 2020, the rate has gone up much more quickly than it did statewide, in the New Haven area,” said Mark Abraham, executive director, DataHaven. “There is a very dramatic increase in the number of African American and Latino adults dying from overdose.”
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

