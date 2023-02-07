ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents

In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
How Connecticut parents can seek help for kids with learning disabilities

Jane Ross said it took a lot of time and energy to figure out why her son was struggling in elementary school. “It took me three and a half years to figure out what was going on with my son, who was clearly a really bright and resourceful kid, but who was not doing well,” Ross said. “I got a lot of pushback. I was told, ‘Oh, you don’t want to go through the process of testing, it's so lengthy, it is very hard on a child, you don’t want him to be stigmatized.’”
NORWALK, CT
Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song

A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. The government doesn't know yet what it was

U.S. fighter jets on Friday afternoon shot down a mysterious object about the size of a car that was detected about 40,000 feet over Alaska. It's not yet clear what it was — the White House is describing it as a "high-altitude object." But the incident marks the second time in a week where dramatic action has been taken to shoot down something deemed to be a threat over the skies of America.
ALASKA STATE
New Mexico senator Bill Soules wants to make roasted chile the official state aroma

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with New Mexico state senator Bill Soules about his proposed bill to make roasted chile the official aroma of the Land of Enchantment. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Young Florida athletes won't have to share their menstrual cycle details to compete

Young athletes in Florida will not have to report details of their menstrual cycles to school officials in order to play high school sports. That decision came today, after weeks of controversy, during an emergency meeting held by Florida athletic officials. NPR's Sarah McCammon is following the story. And, Sarah, this emergency meeting came after weeks of controversy. Explain what happened.
FLORIDA STATE
Hartford, CT
