CT Paid Leave Authority to withhold $375,000 from claims company for missing performance goals
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will recoup money from a private vendor that handles its claims process after the company failed to meet performance targets in the program’s first year. The authority signed a $72 million contract with insurance giant Aflac in 2021 to handle claims administration for the...
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont looks to cut taxes after years of fiscal strife
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled his two-year taxing and spending plan Wednesday – including the state's first personal income tax rate reduction since 1996. The proposed rate changes are predicted to benefit about 1.1 million of the state's 1.7 million tax filers, according to the Democrat. Lamont addressed members...
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year says educators are overburdened
Governor Ned Lamont’s two year budget proposal calls for a $135 million dollar increase in state funding of local school districts with $10 million in grants for schools to address staffing shortages. Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Carolyn Kielma, told Morning Edition that increasing class sizes is just...
Connecticut's two major utilities call for reform to energy markets to combat rising prices
Utilities Eversource and United Illuminating spoke Tuesday with legislators on Connecticut’s Energy and Technology Committee to discuss a massive rate hike that hit the bills of residential electric customers starting Jan. 1. Consumer advocates, state legislators and utility leaders have said the price hikes aren’t the direct fault of...
How Connecticut parents can seek help for kids with learning disabilities
Jane Ross said it took a lot of time and energy to figure out why her son was struggling in elementary school. “It took me three and a half years to figure out what was going on with my son, who was clearly a really bright and resourceful kid, but who was not doing well,” Ross said. “I got a lot of pushback. I was told, ‘Oh, you don’t want to go through the process of testing, it's so lengthy, it is very hard on a child, you don’t want him to be stigmatized.’”
Connecticut groups work to help victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake
Search and rescue efforts continue after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing more than 21,000 people and injuring thousands. This earthquake is on record for being one of the deadliest natural disasters in more than a decade. Nonprofit organizations and mosques across Connecticut,...
Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song
A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. The government doesn't know yet what it was
U.S. fighter jets on Friday afternoon shot down a mysterious object about the size of a car that was detected about 40,000 feet over Alaska. It's not yet clear what it was — the White House is describing it as a "high-altitude object." But the incident marks the second time in a week where dramatic action has been taken to shoot down something deemed to be a threat over the skies of America.
New Mexico senator Bill Soules wants to make roasted chile the official state aroma
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with New Mexico state senator Bill Soules about his proposed bill to make roasted chile the official aroma of the Land of Enchantment. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Sen. John Fetterman is discharged from the hospital and will return to work Monday
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was discharged from the George Washington University Hospital Friday afternoon. He spent Wednesday night in the hospital after feeling lightheaded. Tests ruled out a stroke and found no evidence of a seizure, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, wrote in a news release. "John is looking forward...
Biden administration officials briefed lawmakers on the downed Chinese balloon
We have new information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this week. The U.S. Navy and FBI are working to recover what remains of the balloon. Meanwhile, members of Congress want to know what data it collected while hovering over the U.S.
Super Bowl LVII is a gateway to revenue for Connecticut, if Kansas City wins
Super Bowl LVII represents a big revenue opportunity for sportsbook operators and the states that license them to take bets, including Connecticut. The American Gaming Association expects $16 billion dollars to be wagered on the Philadelphia/Kansas City football game, more than double the amount of dollars predicted for Super Bowl LVI.
Young Florida athletes won't have to share their menstrual cycle details to compete
Young athletes in Florida will not have to report details of their menstrual cycles to school officials in order to play high school sports. That decision came today, after weeks of controversy, during an emergency meeting held by Florida athletic officials. NPR's Sarah McCammon is following the story. And, Sarah, this emergency meeting came after weeks of controversy. Explain what happened.
A climatologist explains what's causing this winter's erratic weather
Record-breaking rain fall, tornadoes, warmer than average temperatures. NPR's Scott Simon talks with New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson about what's causing this winter's erratic weather. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the...
