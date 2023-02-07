Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
kogt.com
Kenneth Ray Ballard
Kenneth Ray Ballard, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on September 24, 1939, he was the son of Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard. Kenneth had dedicated his life to The Lord and was a member at Ninth and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, Texas. He proudly served 8 years in our United States Armed Forces before working as a chemist for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Industries for 18 years. Kenneth later went on to work as a chemist for AlliedSignal. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting and watching football. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather, and his loved ones will cherish the memories they have with him.
kogt.com
Douglas Keith Forsyth (Bubba)
Douglas Keith Forsyth (Bubba), 69, born in Mansfield, Louisiana on July 28, 1953. Passed away at home on February 7, 2023. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Bridge Point Fellowship in Bridge City. Officiating will be Paster Lance Faulkner. Keith graduated from Lutcher Stark High...
kogt.com
Marcelle Fay Dearing
Marcelle Fay Dearing, 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Matt Chandler. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday,...
kogt.com
Marvin Steve Hampton
Marvin Steve Hampton, 74, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be...
kogt.com
James “Trey” Archie Mudd III
James “Trey” Archie Mudd III, 52, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2023. A memorial service honoring Trey’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Vidor. Officiating will be Pastor Terry Wright. Visitation will be prior...
kogt.com
Davis Tracks Down Treasure
It only took Lance Davis three clues to find the KOGT Mardi Gras Treasure this year. And he was able to find it and collect his winnings before the rest of Wednesday was ruined by torrential downpours, thunder and a nasty wind. Davis used the three clues and creativity to...
kogt.com
PNG Relay Results
The first track meet of the season was held Feb. 9 at Port Neches-Groves HS. Congrats to the BC Lady Cards for winning the team title. Results below.
kogt.com
Bobcat Win At Anahuac
The Orangefield boys varsity golf team traveled to Chambers County, to compete in the Anahuac Athletic Booster Club golf tournament on Wednesday. The tournament was cut to 15 holes, due to the inclement weather, but did not deter the Bobcats from finishing in the top spot for the 3rd straight week.
2nd hung jury declared in trial of man accused of 2019 Independence Day assault
ORANGE, Texas — A second hung jury has been declared in the trial of a Houston man accused of aggravated assault. Terrance Watson is charged with assaulting Nederland man Brandon Scott. The incident happened on July 4, 2019. On that day, Orange Police were called to the Home Depot...
Gov. Abbott requesting Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by severe weather, tornadoes
BEAUMONT, Texas — As some Southeast Texas continue to assess the damage that severe storms and damage brought to the area in late January, Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to get federal assistance to those affected. (Editor's note: The above video is from a January 25, 2023 newscast showing...
Beaumont man gets 65 years for 2020 death of another Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison by a Jefferson County jury for the fatal 2020 shooting of another Beaumont man. Zachary Kapel was found guilty, on Monday, of murder in connection with the deadly April 2020 shooting of Shane Russell Jones, 41, of Beaumont.
Thursday night shooting at Port Arthur Townhomes leaves 2 wounded
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two people are waking up in the hospital Friday morning after an overnight shooting in Port Arthur. Port Arthur Police officers responded to a 10:30 p.m. call Thursday night reporting shots fired near the Port Arthur Townhomes in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Dr. Two...
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas
Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
KBTX.com
2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
KPLC TV
Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
'Everyone's stoked' : Vidor businessman working to bring family entertainment center to community
VIDOR, Texas — A new entertainment center that will offer fun for the entire family is coming to Vidor. Owner of "Toman's Tattoo Shop" in Vidor, Michael Toman, took initiative in bringing something new to his community. Toman's vision includes an entire fishing area that will have several piers,...
kjas.com
DeBourgeois case issued continuance, instead DA taking Ernst to trial
Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle said Thursday that a continuance has been granted in a case against Justin DeBourgeois, so instead she and her staff will go to trial with Jake Allen Ernst with jury selection slated to begin on the morning of Monday, February 27th. Ernst, 47, of...
kogt.com
Winds Coming With Rain
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is saying Wednesday’s weather forecast will include rain and wind gusts from 20-35mph. The good news is that the bad weather will be gone and cooler temps and sunshine for Mardi Gras weekend.
