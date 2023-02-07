ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, TX

kogt.com

Kenneth Ray Ballard

Kenneth Ray Ballard, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on September 24, 1939, he was the son of Horace Edward Ballard and Dathel (Rettman) Ballard. Kenneth had dedicated his life to The Lord and was a member at Ninth and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, Texas. He proudly served 8 years in our United States Armed Forces before working as a chemist for Pittsburgh Paint and Glass Industries for 18 years. Kenneth later went on to work as a chemist for AlliedSignal. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting and watching football. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather, and his loved ones will cherish the memories they have with him.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Douglas Keith Forsyth (Bubba)

Douglas Keith Forsyth (Bubba), 69, born in Mansfield, Louisiana on July 28, 1953. Passed away at home on February 7, 2023. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Bridge Point Fellowship in Bridge City. Officiating will be Paster Lance Faulkner. Keith graduated from Lutcher Stark High...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Marcelle Fay Dearing

Marcelle Fay Dearing, 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Matt Chandler. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday,...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Marvin Steve Hampton

Marvin Steve Hampton, 74, of Orange, Texas, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

James “Trey” Archie Mudd III

James “Trey” Archie Mudd III, 52, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2023. A memorial service honoring Trey’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Vidor. Officiating will be Pastor Terry Wright. Visitation will be prior...
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Davis Tracks Down Treasure

It only took Lance Davis three clues to find the KOGT Mardi Gras Treasure this year. And he was able to find it and collect his winnings before the rest of Wednesday was ruined by torrential downpours, thunder and a nasty wind. Davis used the three clues and creativity to...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

PNG Relay Results

The first track meet of the season was held Feb. 9 at Port Neches-Groves HS. Congrats to the BC Lady Cards for winning the team title. Results below.
kogt.com

Bobcat Win At Anahuac

The Orangefield boys varsity golf team traveled to Chambers County, to compete in the Anahuac Athletic Booster Club golf tournament on Wednesday. The tournament was cut to 15 holes, due to the inclement weather, but did not deter the Bobcats from finishing in the top spot for the 3rd straight week.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
tourcounsel.com

Central Mall | Shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas

Central Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Port Arthur, Texas, United States. Opened in 1982, it features Dillard's, J. C. Penney, Target, TJ Maxx and a B&B Theatre. The mall opened in 1982 with J. C. Penney, Dillard's, Sears, Bealls (now Stage), and The White House. Target was added...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KBTX.com

2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass

Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast. The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Winds Coming With Rain

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is saying Wednesday’s weather forecast will include rain and wind gusts from 20-35mph. The good news is that the bad weather will be gone and cooler temps and sunshine for Mardi Gras weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

