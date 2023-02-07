Read full article on original website
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters says he has re-recorded 'The Dark Side of the Moon'
Here's a development that will surely smooth over the current squabble between former Pink Floyd bandmates Roger Waters and David Gilmour. Waters has re-recorded Pink Floyd's classic rock epic "The Dark Side of the Moon," without the help of any of the band members that originally helped create the album with him, the musician said in a Feb. 4 interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. The interview was translated and published on Waters' official website.
A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
Watch Kelly Clarkson give her own twist to 'Set Fire to the Rain' in latest Adele cover
Kelly Clarkson proved once again she knows how to cover an Adele hit, this time delivering a passionate rendition of "Set Fire to the Rain." Clarkson performed the cover on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday with her My Band Y'all in the latest version of "Kellyoke," where she has covered numerous hit songs including "Better Man (Taylor's version)" two weeks ago.
The 20 best Rihanna songs ever, definitively ranked (from 'We Found Love' to 'Umbrella')
What does Rihanna plan on singing at the 2023 Super Bowl?. That's the question with Rihanna set to take the world's biggest stage as the star of Sunday's halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She may not be The Only Pop Star (In the World), but it...
