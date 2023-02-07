ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters says he has re-recorded 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

Here's a development that will surely smooth over the current squabble between former Pink Floyd bandmates Roger Waters and David Gilmour. Waters has re-recorded Pink Floyd's classic rock epic "The Dark Side of the Moon," without the help of any of the band members that originally helped create the album with him, the musician said in a Feb. 4 interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. The interview was translated and published on Waters' official website.
Marconews.com

Watch Kelly Clarkson give her own twist to 'Set Fire to the Rain' in latest Adele cover

Kelly Clarkson proved once again she knows how to cover an Adele hit, this time delivering a passionate rendition of "Set Fire to the Rain." Clarkson performed the cover on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday with her My Band Y'all in the latest version of "Kellyoke," where she has covered numerous hit songs including "Better Man (Taylor's version)" two weeks ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy