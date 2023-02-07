Here's a development that will surely smooth over the current squabble between former Pink Floyd bandmates Roger Waters and David Gilmour. Waters has re-recorded Pink Floyd's classic rock epic "The Dark Side of the Moon," without the help of any of the band members that originally helped create the album with him, the musician said in a Feb. 4 interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. The interview was translated and published on Waters' official website.

2 DAYS AGO